Father who drowned after he jumped into water save his son filmed their final moments on his camera

The horrific freak accident that led to a father and son drowning during a fishing trip in Virginia in March was captured on the father’s camera, according to authorities.

On March 22, Danny Sumner, 37, took his 6-year-old son Donovan to a local boat landing on the Rappahannock River in Spotsylvania County to fish at around 5 p.m. local time, according to a release from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

After the two failed to return home sometime later, Sumner’s wife, Madeline, called the authorities at 9:45 p.m., per the sheriff’s office. It was not long after “divers entered the river, both victims were found.”

Speaking to People magazine about the tragedy, Major Elizabeth Scott of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said officials were called after the family, and the couple’s pastor went to the scene to try and find the duo. The pastor was the one who found Danny’s phone with the video on it. He gave it to the deputies when they arrived.

Donovan had “just caught a fish” when the dad decided to film the joyous moment, Scott explained.

“He was celebrating, Mr. Sumner was videoing this on his cellphone,” she said. “When the child stepped back and fell into the river, the cellphone was seen. It dropped to the dock, and ultimately, Mr. Sumner went in after his son and, unfortunately, both drowned.”

The sheriff’s office is still waiting for the medical examiner’s report, but Scott said, “Detectives have already determined that there was no foul play.”

It’s unclear whether or not the father and son had access to safety items like ropes, life jackets, and floating devices. The condition of the river’s waters is also unknown.

Madeline told NBC 4 Washington the 6-year-old “loved” going fishing with his dad and that the activity wasn’t anything new for them.

“They went plenty of times,” she said.

In the wake of the tragedy, there has been an outpouring from loved ones who knew the father and son.

According to the father and son’s joint obituary, the two were “inseparable.” The father and son’s kindness was also noted in their obituary, which stated that “their souls departed this world, together, as the Lord called them both home.” Danny, who was an educator, is remembered as a “loving son, brother, husband, father, friend, and teammate,” according to a GoFundMe launched to support his wife, Madeline, and their surviving younger son, Danilo. Danny had been the “sole provider” for his family of four.

“A devout Christian, he exemplified how to live a Godly lifestyle no matter the setting,” reads the GoFundMe. Donovan was “a kind and gentle spirit” who enjoyed playing with his baby brother.

“They were some of the most gentle and kindest souls you could ever meet,” reads their obituary. “We have gained two beautiful angels and pray that the Lord will continue to keep and strengthen us during this extremely difficult time of loss and grief.”