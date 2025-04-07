Family of Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing another teen at track meet has raised over $150,000 through online fundraiser

A fundraiser for the teen accused of fatally stabbing another teen during a track meet in Texas last week is almost at its goal of $200,000.

Launched by the family of Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old from Texas who is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf, also 17, during an intense encounter between the two, the GiveSendGo fundraiser has reached $160,000 as of Monday morning.

According to Anthony’s attorney, Deric Walpole, his client is claiming self-defense in the matter. Speaking to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday outside of the prison where Anthony is detained, Walpole said, “I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people, and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened.”

He added, “I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.”

On Wednesday, April 2, at around 10 a.m. local time, it’s alleged that Anthony stabbed Metcalf after he was asked by Metcalf to leave a specific area during a rain delay at a sporting event at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, per NBC Dalls-Fort Worth. Anthony, a competitor on a rival team, was reportedly sitting under Metcalf’s team’s tent to avoid the rainfall when Metcalf asked him to leave. When Anthony did not comply and gave a warning to Metcalf not to touch him, it’s alleged Metcalf grabbed Anthony’s arm, prompting Anthony, using a knife from his backpack, to stab Metcalf in the chest before running away.

Metcalf suffered a stab wound to the heart and was pronounced dead at the scene despite his twin brother’s attempts to save him.

“I put my hand on [his chest], tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave. And it took my soul, too,” Metcalf’s twin Hunter told Fox News.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at Collin County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, which his attorney is attempting to lower. He hopes to have a hearing about the bond this week.

The teen reportedly told police, “It’s not alleged, I did it,” that he acted in self-defense, and inquired if Metcalf was going to be okay. Anthony’s father told The New York Post that his son was “provoked.”

“He was not the aggressor. He was not the one who started it,” Andrew Anthony said, adding, “Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be.”

He explained that his son was “a good kid” who works two jobs and maintains a 3.7 GPA.

“I feel bad for the other parents and family, and words can’t explain how both [families] have been affected by this tragedy,” he noted.

The online fundraiser calls out “false” narratives circulating in the aftermath.

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever,” reads the fundraiser.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe for Metcalf’s family and funeral costs has earned 95% of its goal.