Fani Willis calls out Trump and Republicans as ‘scared little boys,’ slams attacks on DEI

Fani Willis, Atlanta’s high-profile district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, isn’t keeping quiet amid continued attempts to investigate her in the aftermath of her now stalled criminal prosecution of President Donald Trump.

“They picked the right lady at the right time,” Willis said of Republicans in recently published remarks at the Atlanta NAACP’s first annual women’s brunch last week. “I plan to continue to follow my oath. And I don’t really care how many times you threaten me…you can investigate [and] target.”

Since the Georgia Supreme Court disqualified Willis from prosecuting the criminal case that accuses Trump and others of conspiracy, racketeering, and attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Willis is still facing scrutiny. Republicans in Congress requested four of Willis’ colleagues to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, and last month, a Georgia Republican state senator introduced a bill that would require Willis’ office to pay for Trump’s attorney fees.

Willis, who was re-elected to a second term last November, is appealing the court decision that removed her from the Trump case and is fighting to keep it alive, even as Trump, as president of the United States, is now immune from prosecution. The Fulton County district attorney remained defiant, calling her political opponents “Scared little boys.”

“What is interesting is you choose two of the most powerful Democrats in the state to target,” said Willis, seemingly referring to herself and former Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. Abrams, often touted for helping Georgia flip to Democrats in the 2020 presidential election, was name-checked by Trump during his Joint Address to Congress in March and falsely accused of collecting $2 billion in climate-related grants.

DA Willis appeared to suggest she is built for the current public and political pressure, telling the Atlanta NAACP that she is the “daughter of a civil rights attorney.”

“My father was a Black Panther,” she shared. “My father never talked to me about hate–never. He only talked to me about everyone being entitled to dignity.” Willis condemned the Trump administration and state-level Republicans’ political crusade against diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. “We are living in a time in history where they want to create hate,” she said.

Willis warned against those who oppose the political attacks on DEI to live in fear of speaking out. “To remain silent in this time in history is to become complicit,” she said. “Every time they try to make that word DEI an ugly word, you need to tell them that is a beautiful thing. The reason why the United States is such a great country is because we are diverse.” She continued, “For them to suggest that diversity is an ugly word shows you how cowardly and ugly they are.”

Willis said all Americans, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender expression or disability, should have the “equal ability to succeed in this country.” She added, “It will never be an ugly word to be inclusive.”