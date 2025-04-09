Keke Palmer pulls Jonathan Majors episode from podcast after backlash

It looks like Jonathan Majors won’t be making an appearance on “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” after all.

After many fans gave the “Internet’s Favorite Cousin” the side-eye for her plans to feature Majors on her podcast, Keke Palmer seems to have pulled the episode that was originally slated for release on April 8. In its place, listeners were met with a new episode featuring rapper Kash Doll.

Whispers about Majors’ controversial guest spot began circulating when an episode titled “No Easy Answer: Accountability and Moving Forward with Jonathan Majors” briefly appeared on the podcast’s official page. The episode was reportedly intended to address the actor’s recent assault conviction.

According to BuzzFeed, the now-deleted episode description read:

“Accountability. It’s a loaded word, right? We’re living in a time where we want real accountability—especially for things men have gotten away with for far too long. At the same time, finding forgiveness feels harder than ever, and we’re still figuring out what true accountability even looks like. Today, we’re sitting down with Jonathan Majors to talk about what life has looked like after being convicted of harassment and assault. This conversation isn’t here to give you all the answers—it’s complicated, it’s messy—but hopefully, it brings us a little closer to understanding the complex emotional landscape of the time we’re living through.”

When a clip of the interview surfaced online, many fans were quick to express disappointment—especially given Palmer’s history of speaking out against abuse. Some questioned why the actress would choose to platform Majors, who was recently convicted of two misdemeanor charges for assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

“I wonder how she would’ve felt if a celebrity were to invite her baby daddy on their show to ki ki and play quirky games after she posted that video of him abusing her,” one X user wrote in response to the news.

“Keke Palmer needs to be held accountable for platforming a serial abuser,” another tweeted. “I want better for Black women and to stop trying to save Black men who don’t want to be saved. No one rallied this strongly around DV victim Megan Thee Stallion but Jonathan Majors deserves the world.”

Still, others urged fans to wait until the episode dropped, suggesting that Palmer might use the platform to hold Majors accountable rather than coddle him.

As one user noted, “Real journalists and talk show hosts sometimes talk to the ‘villains’ or people on the wrong side of history—like when Gayle King interviewed R. Kelly. It’s about capturing the full picture: the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Palmer has yet to address the episode or the surrounding discourse, but reportedly the interview was available to Wondery+ subscribers for about a week before it was quietly removed.