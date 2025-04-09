LeBron James is getting his very own Ken doll as Barbie’s first-ever ‘Kenbassador’

LeBron James, who has been dubbed “King James” and “the Greatest of All Time,” is many things: an NBA living legend, an Olympian, a husband, a father, a style king, and now a Ken doll.

On Wednesday, April 9, Mattel officially announced that it has collaborated with the NBA star and the Lebron James Family Foundation to create LeBron’s very own Ken doll.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said in a release to theGrio. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

The doll is the first in the brand’s new Kenbassador collection and it will also be the first Ken doll based on a professional male athlete. According to the release, James worked closely with Mattel to personalize the doll, which doesn’t just capture his style but also his height. James’ doll will stand one inch taller than the standard Ken and will be sold in “larger packaging” as a result.

His doll’s outfit features a custom varsity jacket over the LeBron James Family Foundation’s signature “We Are Family” t-shirt, Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a watch, and his perennial “I Promise” band. The patches on his varsity jacket, per the release, reference milestones throughout his life, including a “We Are Family” patch as a tribute to the LeBron James Family Foundation, a 23 patch representing his jersey number, and an Ohio patch nodding to his hometown.

“For the LeBron James Family Foundation and the families we serve, this is so much more than a doll. It represents the reality that a kid from anywhere can make a difference,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with Barbie to continue inspiring the next generation and to celebrate LeBron’s unwavering commitment to his community by giving back through the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll.”

While James’ Ken doll will be the first of its kind, he is far from the first famous Black face to enter Barbie World. He is joining other legends like Tina Turner, ballet icon Misty Copeland, world-renowned fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, tennis pro Naomi Osaka, director Ava Duvernay and more. Recently, Mariah Carey received the doll treatment with the creation of a special holiday Barbie in her honor. Beyond that, through the brand’s “Barbie Inspiring Women” series, historical figures such as Bessie Coleman, Madam C.J. Walker, Maya Angelou, Ida B Wells, and more have been immortalized with a doll.

The release further announced that through an initiative to boost childhood literacy, “a cause close to James’ heart,” Mattel will be donating a copy of James’ children’s book “I Am More Than” to Save the Children for every Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassador doll sold at Target and Target.com between April 14 and 19 (up to 5,000 copies).

Bron’s Ken doll also has an impressive “suggested” price tag of $75. The LeBron James Kenbassador Barbie doll will be available starting Monday at select Target stores and on Target’s official website, Amazon, Walmart, and Mattel Creations.