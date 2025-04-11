“It Waited for Me”: Brian Tyree Henry Opens Up About Losing His Father Weeks Before Filming His Most Emotional Scene in ‘Dope Thief’

This article was originally published on PopViewers.

The stars were out, the vibes were high, and the emotions ran deep at Vibes & Views this past Wednesday, April 9, at Ludlow House in New York City. Presented by PopViewers in collaboration with Apple TV+, the night was dedicated to celebrating Dope Thief, one of the most buzzed-about shows on the platform right now—and it was Brian Tyree Henry who brought the house to its feet (and a few tears, to).

In a room full of creatives, tastemakers, and cultural insiders, the Dope Thief star and Executive Producer joined PopViewers founder Chris Witherspoon for a candid, emotional, and at times hilarious conversation about his life, his career, and the role that’s been haunting and healing him all at once.

From North Carolina to Yale to Broadway

Brian shared his journey from Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the hallowed halls of Yale School of Drama, where he honed the craft that would eventually land him on Broadway in The Book of Mormon—first as an ensemble member, then as a breakout lead. But it was his role as Paper Boi in FX’s Atlanta that cracked the Hollywood door wide open.

“That role changed everything,” he said. “It let me show a different kind of Black man on screen—flawed, funny, vulnerable, and real.”

But it was Dope Thief, Apple TV+’s white-knuckle crime thriller created by Peter Craig (The Town) and directed by Ridley Scott (Gladiator), that called him back to TV—after he’d sworn he was done with it.

“I said I’d never go back to TV. I meant it,” Brian told the crowd, laughing. “But Ray wouldn’t let go of me. And when they told me I’d be Executive Producer? I knew I could help shape the story in a way that mattered.”

(Apple TV+)

Set in the heart of Philadelphia, Dope Thief follows two friends posing as DEA agents to rob drug dealers—until their hustle lands them deep inside one of the East Coast’s most dangerous drug corridors. With Henry starring opposite Wagner Moura (Narcos), the series fuses gripping action with gut-punch emotion—and episode six, debuting tonight, is its most powerful yet.

When Life Imitates Art

In an unforgettable moment during the Q&A, Brian opened up about the devastating loss of his real-life father, Marion Henry Jr., in late 2023—just weeks before filming resumed on Dope Thief. The timing was uncanny.

“Episode six is where Ray’s father dies,” Brian said. “And weeks before we filmed it, my real father passed away. I had just buried him.”

(Apple TV+)

The pain was still raw. And stepping into that episode—where Ving Rhames plays Ray’s complicated, powerful father—felt like art was waiting for life to catch up.

“If we hadn’t gone on strike, that episode would’ve already been shot,” Brian said. “But it wasn’t. It waited for me.”

He described being in therapy throughout the actors’ and writers’ strike, confronting years of unresolved tension with his father. Their relationship had been marked by friction, distance, and unmet expectations.

“My father was angry,” he said. “I didn’t turn out to be the son he wanted. But he still loved me. And I still loved him.”

What he found when he went back home to Fayetteville nearly broke him: a shrine of his life. Oscar red carpet photos. Broadway playbills. Even his Marvel Happy Meal toy.

“This man was watching me the whole time. He was proud,” Brian said. “But I never got to hear him say it.”

Episode six gave Brian the chance to process that loss on screen—with the camera rolling, the grief still fresh, and Rhames channeling the kind of fatherly presence that felt almost too real.

“I didn’t have to act,” he said. “I just had to let it happen.”

A Night to Remember

The Ludlow House crowd laughed, cried, and vibed with Brian all night. And he wasn’t alone. Guests like Bevy Smith (Harlem), Taylor Polidore (Beauty in Black), Jerrie Johnson (Harlem), and Grammy-nominated songwriter Stacy Barthe were all there to celebrate Brian and this bold new series.

(Stacy Barthe, Bevy Smith and Jerrie Johnson at ‘Vibes & Views’, April 9. Photo: PopViewers)

(Chris Witherspoon and Brian Tyree Henry ‘Vibes & Views’ April 11, 2025. Photo: PopViewers)

By the time the evening wrapped, one thing was clear: Brian Tyree Henry isn’t just acting anymore—he’s channeling something deeper. Something ancestral. Spiritual. Real.

“These roles, these moments—they choose me,” Brian said. “I just try to show up and tell the truth.”

Catch episode six of Dope Thief—a masterclass in grief, grace, and transformation—tonight on Apple TV+.