Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘Luther’ tops the Billboard charts for 7th week in a row, which is…so amazing

Kendrick Lamar’s reign on the top of the hip-hop world continues for, yet, another week, as his hit single “Luther,” featuring his tourmate SZA on their upcoming “Grand National” tour, leads the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the seventh consecutive week. The record samples Luther Vandross’ vocals from his 1982 cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s recording, “If This World Were Mine”—Vandross’ version features Cheryl Lynn.

The single represents Lamar’s sixth time at the top of the charts and follows the success of arguably 2024’s biggest record, “Not Like Us.” For SZA, whose album “S.O.S.” seems to live on the Billboard album charts, “Luther” represents her third time at the top of the songs chart. Along with leading the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, the single also leads the Radio Songs chart and doesn’t seem to be on the road to letting up anytime soon.

In another interesting nod for Lamar and the various accolades his catalog has racked up, “Luther” is now the longest running rap song to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts since 2021 when 24KGoldn’s song “Mood” led the charts for eight weeks. “Luther” has another month to go to break the record for the 2020s which currently stands at 11 weeks for Roddy Ricch’s song “The Box.”

Because no discussion of Kendrick Lamar at this point is complete without a quick discussion of Drake and his current spot on the charts, his current single “Nokia” sits at the #3 slot on the same Hot 100 chart, but has everybody saying “Baby girl” so it’s really a win for everybody.

“Luther” is currently one of six records Lamar has on the Hot 100 charts, including: “Not Like Us,” “TV Off,” “30 for 30” featuring SZA,” “Squabble Up” and “Peekaboo.”