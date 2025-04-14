Jay Ellis reflects on the birth of his second child, a son: ‘It’s been a beautiful thing’

While many recognize him for his role as “Lawrence” from Issa Rae’s hit show “Insecure,” there are two people in the world who know actor Jay Ellis for a very special role —dad.

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Ellis opened up about raising his two children: Nora Grace,3, and Noa Gray, 9 months.

“[The transition from] one to two is insane…it’s insane,” Ellis told Hudson. “I don’t know who is running the house. It is like the insane asylum in the ‘Batman’ movie [where] the inmates are just running wild. My house is crazy.”

Despite the madness of his household, the actor revealed how much his daughter loves being a big sister.

“Listen, my daughter absolutely loves him, which is amazing to see her become a big sister. She has tried to stuff him in her backpack to take him to school cuz she loves him so much,” he continued. “But it’s been a beautiful thing.”

Since wrapping “Insecure,” Ellis has been busy. Beyond being a father, the actor has starred in projects like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Somebody I Used to Know,” “Freaky Tales,” and more. When speaking to TheGrio in 2023, Ellis described life after the hit series as “blessings on blessings and blessings.”

“I feel super fortunate. I’ve had peak TV experiences and peak film experiences back to back, and I’ve been fortunate to work with people that I love, from creative teams to casts to studios,” he said. “It’s a wild ride. This is all you could dream about when you get in this industry, and to actually have it happen is crazy.”