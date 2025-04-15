Gayle King, Aisha Bowe and other Blue Origin crew members respond to criticism of their trip to space: ‘Any other questions?’

On Monday, April 14, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Lauren Sánchez, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn, took the 11-minute round-trip ride to the reaches of space (and back) aboard the Blue Origin New Shepherd rocket. As a trip to outer space, even just the line that demarcates space from earth’s atmosphere feels like a dream for most, the crew had a chance to reflect on their trip once they reached back to solid ground.

In front of throngs of supporters and Oprah Winfrey, the crew took some time to acknowledge the supporters and address some of the criticism levied their way about taking such an expensive trip just to see space.

According to People, one such voice of opposition was actress Olivia Munn, who sharing her opinion in interviews on television and with Page Six, said, “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”

King and her other crewmates had strong responses to the criticism. Bowe, an actual aerospace engineer, spoke about the glass ceiling placed on women when it comes to certain fields of study and how this trip shows where those little girls can go.

“When I decided that I was going to pursue aerospace engineering, it was after my high school guidance counselor told me that I should pursue cosmetology because she did not think that I would be suited for this field,” said Bowe. “I went from pre-algebra in community college to two degrees in aerospace engineering to working for NASA to being able to sit on the stage and say it is bigger than the criticism,” she added.

King was sharp and biting in her response to the criticism from Munn and any others.

“Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here,” said King. She added, “We can all speak to the response we’re getting from young women from young girls about what this represents.”

In a final demonstration of her annoyance with the criticism, she concluded, “Any other questions?”