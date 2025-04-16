Black Women Are Dying During Childbirth—And It’s Not a Mystery Why

Black women in the United States are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2023). In fact, while overall maternal mortality rates increased between 2018 and 2020, the rate for Black women remained disproportionately high. For years, this staggering statistic has sparked headlines, hashtags, and health equity panels. But what it hasn’t sparked—at least not enough of—is change.

This isn’t just a health crisis. It’s a racial justice emergency. And the fact that it continues, in one of the wealthiest nations on Earth, is nothing short of a national disgrace.

As someone who works in medicine, specifically in maternal health and with neonates, I know this crisis isn’t about genetics or poverty. It’s about systems. It’s about power. It’s about bias so deeply embedded in our institutions that even wealthy, educated Black women—like Serena Williams, Beyoncé, and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie—have nearly died or lost their lives during or after childbirth. Williams, for example, suffered life-threatening complications after the birth of her daughter, but it wasn’t until she advocated for herself and pushed her medical team to act that the issue was addressed.

If these high-profile women with access to top medical care are still not safe, what hope is there for the everyday Black mother in communities without adequate healthcare, housing, or protection?

The truth is: Black women are not dying because of who they are. They’re dying because of how the system treats them.

They’re not believed when they say they’re in pain. Their symptoms are downplayed or dismissed. In a 2021 study by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), researchers found that Black women are significantly more likely to report being disrespected or ignored by healthcare providers. They’re labeled “uncooperative” for advocating for themselves. And when complications arise, they’re often met with delay, denial, or neglect.

It’s not just doctors. It’s the entire maternal health ecosystem—from hospital policies to insurance coverage to the lack of Black doulas and midwives. According to a 2019 study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, women of color have less access to culturally competent providers and are often underserved by hospitals in their communities. It’s the lack of investment in community-based care and the absence of providers who understand the lived experiences of their patients. It’s racism—not race—that’s killing Black mothers.

This week marks Black Maternal Health Week (April 11–17), a time to highlight these injustices and honor the stories of Black women who have suffered in silence. But awareness without action is just performance. We need more than thoughts and prayers. We need real accountability and bold policy change.

The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, introduced by the Black Maternal Health Caucus in 2021, is one critical step. It includes provisions to improve data collection, expand funding for community-based programs, and increase the number of Black maternal health professionals. Yet even this urgently needed legislation continues to stall in Congress. As of March 2024, the bill still has not passed, and many provisions—such as support for midwifery programs and initiatives that encourage diversity in medical school—remain largely underfunded.

We must also expand Medicaid postpartum coverage, ensure paid family leave, and support programs that provide culturally congruent care. The 2023 maternal health report by the National Partnership for Women & Families found that expanding Medicaid coverage has been linked to reduced maternal mortality rates, especially in states with higher rates of Black maternal deaths. Because saving Black mothers isn’t just a medical issue—it’s a human rights issue.

And let’s be clear: this isn’t just about women. This is about families, communities, and futures. When a Black mother dies, it sends shockwaves—emotionally, economically, spiritually—through generations.

Dr. Ronique Gordon, a neonatologist and expert in maternal health, offers this powerful reminder:

“Pre-eclampsia and eclampsia are among the leading causes of maternal mortality in Black women. I encourage all women, especially Black women, to advocate for your wellbeing during pregnancy. Speak up, don’t fear, and follow your heart as we strive to close the gap of disparity in healthcare across various cultures.”

Black women deserve to give birth without fear. They deserve to be seen, to be heard, and to be protected—not just during Black Maternal Health Week, but every single day of the year.

We can’t keep accepting a system where childbirth becomes a death sentence based on skin color. The most powerful nation in the world should not be the most dangerous place for Black women to give birth.

If we truly believe Black lives matter, then Black births must matter too.

Call to Action:

Support the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, a critical package of legislation that addresses every dimension of the crisis—from bias training and community-based care to housing and transportation access. Call your representatives. Fund Black-led birth initiatives. Elevate the voices of Black women. Demand that Black mothers’ lives are valued and protected—because their survival is not just a right; it’s a matter of justice.

About the Author:

Jonathan Conyers is the author of the acclaimed memoir “I Wasn’t Supposed to Be Here.” He is also a respiratory therapist, writer, and producer, as well as the owner and investor of several successful business ventures. Through his storytelling and work, Conyers continues to amplify underrepresented voices and create impact across industries.

