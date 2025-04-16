Lil Nas X in the hospital says he ‘lost control of the right side’ of his face

Lil Nas X reveals that he's been hospitalized after experiencing facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

Haniyah Philogene
Apr 16, 2025
Lil Nas X attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This week, rapper Lil Nas X shared an update on where he’s been. On Monday night, the rapper posted a video to Instagram revealing he’s been hospitalized. 

“This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he says through laughter. “I’m just like, what the f***? I can’t even laugh right bro, what the f***? Oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

While the “Old Town Road” rapper did not specify his diagnosis, he did tell fans, “Sooo [I] lost control of the right side of my face.” Following his post, fans began to wonder if the star developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes weakness and paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face. However, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the cause of the condition impacting facial nerves is unknown

Despite fans’ conspiracies, Lil Nas X has continued to provide updates on his health on his Instagram stories. 

“Guys, I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead!” He wrote on his story, per Variety. “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

Similarly, today, the rapper shared, “It’s much better,” in a video posted on his Instagram Story, explaining that he’s regained sensation in his mouth and is doing chewing exercises to strengthen the muscle. 

