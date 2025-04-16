Marjorie Taylor Greene called ‘butch body bigot,’ Black protester tased by police at town hall

A town hall in the Georgia district of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene erupted in several outbursts on Tuesday, resulting in altercations with police and subsequent arrests. The Republican lawmaker was also insulted with a tagline made infamous by Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Greene, a conservative firebrand closely aligned with President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, faced tensions during the town hall in Cobb County, Ga., where police forcibly removed disrupters and tased one Black protester to applause from some attendees.

As Rep. Greene discussed immigration–a major feature of the MAGA agenda–and what she described as the dangers of undocumented individuals in the United States, a Black female protester interrupted. In a video posted on X, the woman appeared to call out the “KKK,” which she called a “terrorist group” that is “going after Black and brown people.” As the protester was physically escorted out of the town hall by an officer, she called Greene a “butch body bigot” — a reference to a phrase used by Congresswoman Crockett during a viral exchange with Greene on Capitol Hill.

During another encounter with a Black male protester, things escalated to a physical tussle with officers, and eventually, he was tased by police. Some attendees of the town hall can be heard applauding as the man was tased to the ground and removed from the room. Dozens more protesters could be seen standing along the sidewalk outside of Congresswoman Greene’s town hall.

Marjorie Taylor Greene to a protester at her town hall: “The protest is outside. Bye. Have fun out there.”



Protester: “You butch body bigot!” pic.twitter.com/2DanF2sLYg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 16, 2025

Known Russian asset and a living prehistoric specimen Marjorie Taylor Greene had his Trump security forces attack and beat his constituents during a town hall, he had them attacked due to their inquiries. Most were dragged out and only the black constituents were tazed. pic.twitter.com/ODsB8xogFb — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 16, 2025

Major protests at congressional town halls have become regular lately, particularly at those of Republican lawmakers, as voters express outrage at some of the major funding cuts and federal employee terminations carried out by the Trump administration that are impacting critical agencies, including the Department of Education and the Social Security Administration.

Democratic members of Congress have endeavored to capitalize on the unpopularity of Trump’s actions and their backing from Republicans. When many Republicans refused to hold town halls due to continued protests from angry constituents, some Democrats held their own town halls in Republican districts.

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., expressed optimism at the number of protests against President Trump, his billionaire advisor Elon Musk and the Republican Party. The congresswoman told theGrio, “I am very appreciative of the fact that people are beginning to really see that Project 2025 was not something that we were just talking about [during the 2024 election.” She continued, “It was real, and we’re seeing it right now as we are moving through with this administration, just only a few months, and we can see all of the pages being lifted now that the things that they talked about are coming to fruition.”

The congresswoman said it’s “very unfortunate that so many people are going to get hurt, and have already been hurt in this process, and so I’m just, I’m very concerned.” However, the Democrat said she believes her party is going to “win this next round.”

She added, “We’re going to take this government back, and we’re going to do for people, which we’re trying to do right now. And what we have to try to do is to make sure that everyone has a decent quality of life. And so that’s what we’re hoping to do.”