Tennessee Republican lawmakers condemned by Black Caucus for posing with whips

Republican members of the Tennessee State Assembly are catching backlash after taking photographs with whips in what harkens back to the violent horrors that African Americans endured during U.S. slavery, particularly in the South.

Last week, six members of the House Republican Caucus in Nashville were appointed as deputy whips–leadership roles that involve counting House votes and communicating with members to advance their party’s legislative agenda. However, the appointments were overshadowed by the lawmakers being awarded frames of literal whips.

While the controversial strips of leather have existed for centuries, dating back to Egyptian times, and have served primarily as tools to manage livestock like horses and cattle, they have also been used to punish and harm others, most notably enslaved Black Americans in the United States.

State Rep. Jesse Chism, the chairman of the Tennessee Black Caucus, condemned his Republican colleagues for having a “lack of awareness” about the troubling reference, reports WKRN.

“I urge that my colleagues consider the perspectives and emotions of those around them, especially our African-American members,” Chism said in a statement.

I'm honored to – along with several of my colleagues – be appointed a Deputy Whip in the TN House GOP Caucus of the 114th General Assembly! pic.twitter.com/GwyhbikEWl — Lee Reeves (@LeeReevesTN) April 11, 2025

The Democratic lawmaker said African Americans have contributed to the “foundation and progress” of Tennessee for generations. He also slammed the Republican Party for proposing legislation to dismantle programs that promote DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs. Chism said DEI policies are “designed to address long-standing inequities,” and attempts to end them reveal a “troubling disregard for our shared humanity.”

“To pair this with imagery of legislators holding whips only deepens the trauma, evoking a dark and painful chapter in our state’s history,” said the Democrat. “This Assembly must become more aware of the weight our actions carry and the messages they convey. It is our duty to lead with integrity and a sincere willingness to understand one another that has too often been absent from our deliberations.”

The Black Caucus chair said his Republican colleagues have “caused distress” and “disregarded the dignity” of Black members of the State House. He urged Republicans to publicly “take accountability”– not privately.

“It should be done in a manner that is equal to the visibility as the offense itself. That is how we can begin to move forward with honesty and purpose, grounded in mutual respect,” said Chism.