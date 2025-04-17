Tracee Ellis Ross opens up about experiencing grief that comes from not having kids or a partner

Tracee Ellis Ross reveals that she grieves not having kids or a partner, but says she still wouldn’t want the wrong partner.

Haniyah Philogene
Apr 17, 2025
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross has always proudly spoken about her decision not to have kids or prioritize finding a partner. During an appearance on the “IMO” podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Ross opened up about being a “choiceful” woman and dating on her own terms. 

“I’m a very unique sort of unicorn of a woman,” she told the podcast’s hosts, explaining her dating experiences.  “I’m one of the first generations of choice…the ability for a woman to find her own delight and pleasure and choice around how she navigates dating or how one would navigate dating.” 

Discussing how the overturn of Roe v. Wade caused a shift in modern dating culture, Ross explained how throughout her life she’s had to fight against cultural norms as a “choiceful woman” who owns her body, choices, and ability to negotiate what she wants in a relationship.

“Some of the ability to reflect on what I really want comes from pushing up against a society that shames me for not having the expected trappings,” the actress said, as previously reported by theGrio. “I’m very pleased with my existence these days. Have I had to learn to make friends with loneliness? Yes. I think if I were in a relationship, it would be the same.” 

While she is happy with the way her life looks today, the “Black-ish” star revealed that she still battles some “grief” about her choices. 

“As much as grief does surface for me around not having children and not having a partner, I still wouldn’t want the wrong partner. At all, I’m not interested in that. You have to make my life better, it can’t just be ‘I’m in a relationship just to be in a relationship,” she said candidly.

Describing dating as a “fascinating journey,” Ross emphasized that she’s not here to shrink herself for a relationship—or to raise a man.

“I’m also very embodied. I am a full, very whole person who knows myself, who is in charge of my life and who lives a very full, just robust life,” she added. “Even though the grief does emerge, and [when] that comes, and I hold that, I think of what I’ve done. I think I woke up every morning trying to do my best. I didn’t wake up one morning and be like I’m gonna mess this day up. So I must be where I’m supposed to be.”

“And sometimes I think of all of the things I’ve done—the courage I’ve had to have, what I had to learn to navigate as a single person with no one to hide behind,” she concluded.

