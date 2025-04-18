Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a close second to Kamala Harris in new 2028 presidential poll

Though the 2028 presidential election is four years away and will likely not see any candidate announcements until at least 2027, that isn’t stopping Democrats from mulling over who is their best shot to take back the White House after President Donald Trump’s second term concludes.

A new poll shows where some voters fall on who they’d support in a potential 2028 presidential contest. While it may not be surprising that former Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic nominee, leads the pack of potential candidates, some may be surprised to learn that in a close second is New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to the Yale University survey, 27.5% of those polled said they would vote for Harris in the Democratic primary, signaling the former vice president’s sustained popularity among voters despite her loss to Trump in the 2024 election. Not too far behind her is Ocasio-Cortez at 21.3%.

Other Democrats who polled behind Harris and Ocasio-Cortez were former U.S. Transportation Secretary (and former 2020 presidential candidate) Pete Buttigieg (14%), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (6.4%), and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (4.6%). Others on the list who polled lower include: Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (3.6%), Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (3.3%), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (3%), entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban (3.2%), and even ESPN host Stephen A. Smith (1%).

Ocasio-Cortez, affectionately known as AOC by her supporters, emerging in the Yale poll as a top contender is significant considering her progressive identity within the Democratic Party. The 35-year-old lawmaker, who represents a majority Black and brown district in the Bronx and Queens, rose to political fame during the 2018 primary election when she unseated longtime Rep. Joe Crowley of New York’s 14th District. At the time, Ocasio-Cortez had no political experience and was notably working as a bartender.

As she has shared in the past, when she first entered Congress, AOC wasn’t exactly embraced by the top brass of her party. She also became a frequent target of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, who often pointed to her support for the climate change legislation known as the Green New Deal and other progressive positions like Medicare for All.

But in recent years, AOC’s status and leadership within the Democratic Party on Capitol Hill has continued to evolve. She now serves as the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Ocasio-Cortez’s rising popularity within the party could also be a result of her anti-Trump, anti-billionaire tour, “Fighting Oligarchy,” with progressive independent Senator Bernie Sanders. Tour stops have gathered tens of thousands of voters per visit, totalling more than 200,000, according to the New York Times.

Harris, who has more name recognition than the current crop of potential Democratic presidential hopefuls, has also been making more appearances and engaging with the voting public. This week, she released a video highlighting Black Maternal Health Week and the urgency to act.

“As Black maternal health initiatives and women’s health research are under attack, our fight remains more important than ever. Together, we continue the fight to ensure every woman has access to the health care she needs,” said the former vice president.

Though Harris has not ruled out another run for president, she is reportedly also considering running for California governor in 2026. A recent poll showed her to be the overwhelming favorite in that race.