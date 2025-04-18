Will Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ see $45 million for its opening weekend?

After weeks of trailers, interview teasers, and sexy social media promos, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” starring Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, and more, is screening in movie theaters around the world.

For its opening weekend, the vampire horror film could see $45 to $50 million in ticket sales for its domestic debut, according to independent tracking services, Variety reports. On the other hand, Warner Bros. reportedly expects “Sinners” to see $35 to $40 million in box office revenue. But, if the social media and critical response to the film is any indicator, “Sinners” could see the higher end of these projected numbers.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, “Sinners” stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twins Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. But things take an unexpected turn when the twin entrepreneurs’ grand opening, which was expected to be filled with music and fun, is interrupted by vampires. Also starring Lindo, Hailee Steinfield, “Sinners” also debuts young star Miles Caton.

This film marks Coogler’s first time directing a purely original story and a horror film. Reuniting with Jordan, whom he worked with in “Fruitville Station” and “Black Panther,” Coogler told the Grio he hopes audiences have a “good time” with the film.

“I wanted to make something that was entertaining and worked as a theatrical release. We filmed on IMAX cameras, the biggest format possible,” he said. “We want people to be moved by what we have to say, we want people to talk at the screen and spill their popcorn during a jumpscare, and hopefully, that creates something that makes them think and want to come back for more.”

And with a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time this article was written, it’s safe to say Coogler’s hopes are coming true.