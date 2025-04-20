Carmelo Anthony launches ‘STAYME70’ cannabis in NY — plus five Black-owned cannabis brands to enjoy this 4/20 and beyond

Carmelo Anthony is bringing his cannabis company to the Empire State.

The 40-year-old 10-time NBA All-Star and former New York Knicks player just launched “STAYME70” in Syracuse, New York.

“I’m excited to be launching the debut of ‘STAYME7O’ in New York,” Anthony said in a press release. “New York is home, and bringing this project to life here feels incredibly personal and full circle.”

Launched initially in 2024 in Oregon in partnership with cannabis entrepreneur Jesce Horton and award-winning creative director Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce (“Beedy”), “STAYME70” (pronounced “stay melo”) is endeavouring to “elevate the cannabis experience” with its products and commitment to social equity. Beginning this month, patrons of local dispensaries around the state can expect to start finding products.

“This isn’t just about cannabis,” Anthony continued in the release. “It’s about empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture.”

While Black-owned brands remain underrepresented in the cannabis industry, accounting for less than 2% of the multibillion-dollar industry, Anthony’s brand is far from alone. “STAYME70” joins a growing crop of brands owned by Black celebrity A-listers in the industry, including fellow former athletes like NFL players Calvin Johnson and Ricky Williams, and weed-positive rappers like Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. There is also an increasing number of Black-owned businesses at every level of the industry, including cultivation, retail, wellness, and more. Below we’ve rounded up five companies worth checking out this 4/20 and beyond!

“Viola“

“Viola,” founded in 2011 by fellow former NBA star Al Harrington, is one of the longest-running Black-owned companies in the game. The brand, named after Harrington’s grandmother, who is said to have benefited greatly from the plant during her journey with glaucoma, produces premium flower, prerolls, and edibles. You can find “Viola” products in nine states, including California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

“Half Day“

For those who are looking for a little less THC with their CBD, may we present “Half Day“? The brand, founded by two friends, carries high-quality tinctures, oils, salves, and gummies infused with CBD minus the intoxicating qualities of THC. Each of “Half Day’s” various products targets specific needs, like boosting focus, increasing relaxation, and providing pain relief.

“Ardent“

“Ardent” is a Black woman-founded, Boston-based biotech company that provides the tools to turn just about any average treat into a canna-confection. Offering the “Ardent FX,” dubbed “the adult easy bake oven,” the company provides an all-in infuser.

“Bouqé“

Based in Washington, D.C., “Bouqé” is a company that offers a simple solution to a common problem. When you inevitably run out of rolling papers, they’ve got your back, and not only with their premium rolling papers. Boque offers a genius idea subscription so you’ll never run out again!

“Hiiideas“

Born from the desire to share the plant with others but not germs, “Hiiideas” offers a variety of glass-blown pipes perfect for fitting over joints and spliffs. Since its launch, the brand has evolved into a full-fledged lifestyle company for creatives.