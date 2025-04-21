Kendrick Lamar is Chanel’s newest brand ambassador

Kendrick Lamar is bringing his artistry and creativity to luxury fashion. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper has officially joined Chanel as a brand ambassador, starring in the fashion house’s latest eyewear campaign launching Tuesday, April 22, as reported exclusively by Business of Fashion.

“I visited the Chanel ateliers and saw the process of how something goes from design to execution,” Kendrick shared in a statement. “Seeing the people who work hard and bring these visions to life resonates with me.” That attention to detail? Right in line with Dot’s creative DNA.

Now, the “Luther” rapper is no stranger to elevating his aesthetic. In the song’s music video, Lamar is already seen flexing in Chanel frames, a subtle nod to this very collab.

“Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind,” he added. “Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses.”

Photographed by Karim Sadli, the campaign places Kendrick alongside other bold-faced Chanel ambassadors, but this moment feels especially full circle. He previously rocked a custom quilted Chanel bomber courtesy of the brand’s former creative director, Virginie Viard, at the 2023 Met Gala. That same year, Dot and his creative partner Dave Free helped conceptualize Chanel’s haute couture show set and directed its buzzy short film “The Button,” starring none other than Naomi Campbell and Margaret Qualley.

With Lamar now aligned with Chanel and style heavyweights like A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams co-chairing this year’s Met Gala, it’s hard not to wonder: Is this collab setting the stage for Dot’s return to the Met Gala and debut on the Met Gala steps?