LeBron James seems to respond to rapper Kevin Gates’ comments about his wife

LeBron James, also sometimes referred to as King James, isn’t “concerned” with the opinions of mere “peasants.”

After rapper Kevin Gates made controversial remarks regarding Savannah James, Lebon James’ wife of over 10 years (though they’ve been together since high school), the 40-year-old NBA player gave a response worthy of a king on social media.

Recently, Gates stated he wouldn’t want to live life in James’ shoes, not because of the grueling demands of a professional basketball career or the perils of fame and fortune, but because he doesn’t like how Savannah looks at her husband.

“You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not d— out like these white women…I just couldn’t do it…It hurt me to see that,” Gates said in a video he posted on Instagram.

Backlash to the video was swift, with many calling the rapper out for commenting on a marriage that isn’t his. While some questioned why he felt the need to air out such grievances, others came to the defense of the couple, known for very little public drama between them.

Seemingly in response to all of the noise, James posted a set of photos of himself and his wife smiling and embracing on Instagram.

“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants,” he wrote in the caption. “Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!”

Gates responded with another video. This time, the rapper said, “The truth hurts, but it heals,” before adding that he “loved” James. He explained he was a life coach and guru willing to help anyone else before alluding to the fact that with it being Easter, there are a lot of “bunnies” hopping around. He also stressed several times how much he loves James but he didn’t mind falling out with the NBA star if it meant he got the results he wanted.

“As long as you being celebrated, I don’t care who don’t like me,” he said.

James and Savannah who met and fell in love in high school were married during a star-studded ceremony in 2013 and have since welcomed three children together — Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

And to hear Savannah tell it, Gates couldn’t be more wrong. During Netflix’s docu-series “Starting 5,” which follows the lives of five NBA stars on and off the court, Savannah broke down their dynamic.

“That man is crazy,” she said. “He is crazy, he wants to live in my skin. Literally, if I let him, he would crawl in my skin, he would live there. Both of us are just really young at heart. I think that’s the best way to keep things fresh and new. We are two peas in a pod. He’s my bestie.”