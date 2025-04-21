Rev. Al Sharpton calls meeting with Target CEO ‘constructive,’ says Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant was in the meeting

Rev. Al Sharpton met with the CEO of Target, Brian Carroll, in New York City on Thursday and called the discussion both constructive and candid. The retailer, which has seen a significant decrease in foot traffic and sales since announcing a rollback of their DEI programs and initiatives in January, asked for the meeting with Sharpton, presumably to discuss pathways to end the boycotts.

While Sharpton has not called for a boycott of the retailer, the Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, the senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. has been spearheading a boycott, called the “Target Fast,” which has led to the downward impact on Target’s sales and stock prices.

Through a statement posted on the National Action Network’s (NAN) Instagram page, Sharpton initially shared the following message about the meeting:

“This morning, I had a very constructive and candid meeting with Brian Cornell that included NAN National Board Chair Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson and NAN Senior Advisor Carra Wallace. I am going to inform our allies, including Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, of our discussion, what my feelings are, and we will go from there.”

In a subsequent statement issued by the NAN, Sharpton presented the meeting differently, seemingly in response to backlash over questions about whether or not Rev. Bryant was actually in the meeting with the Target CEO.

According to the NAN statement, Sharpton pointed out that he and Rev. Bryant are aligned, and he now says Rev. Bryant was actually present when the Target CEO met with him in New York City on Thursday.

“I am glad to see some of the initial confusion has been cleared up, as Rev. Bryant has publicly shared he attended the meeting I had Thursday with Target CEO Brian Cornell at NAN’s office in New York. It is imperative we make it clear, on the record, that he and I are aligned, especially as those seeking to dismantle DEI will sow divisions to advance their cause. We [Sharpton and Mr. Cornell] took a photo to put it crystal clear that the CEO and I met, but this is not just a photo opp. This was a message that we will go public with progress and what the answers are for the things we asked for.”

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Rev. Bryant discussed the magnitude, effectiveness and impact of the Target fast, addressed that the first meeting happened yesterday (Thursday) and then said “I am in those meetings and I’m glad to represent you,” likely in response to questions from the community about why the CEO asked to meet with Rev. Sharpton—who hasn’t yet called for a boycott of the retailer—as opposed to Rev. Bryant who has.

Rev. Bryant did point out that they were all on the same page so hopefully any confusion can be quelled by the two leaders conversions post meeting and plans to figure out how best to engage further with Target.