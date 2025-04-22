Kevin Hart announced as the host for the 2025 BET Awards

2025 marks 25 years of “Culture’s biggest night,” the BET Awards. Ahead of the anniversary celebration, BET announced that comedian and actor Kevin Hart will host the award show.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” Hart said in a press release. “I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE [Jesse Collins Entertainment] are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember. It’s a Black-Tie affair, and you’re all invited.”

For Hart, hosting the award show is a bit of a full-circle moment. From hosting comedy showcase “Comic View: One Night Stand” in 2008 to executive producing and starring in the 2013 parody series “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” the star has a long history with the network.

“For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards,” said BET President and CEO Scott Mills. “His unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration. Kevin has continuously pushed boundaries in entertainment. On the heels of the successful launch of BET+ original series Lil Kev, we are eager to expand our partnership and continue to bring groundbreaking projects to life.”

“Kevin Hart is a powerhouse of an entertainer. His impact spans comedy, film, television, and beyond. As we celebrate 25 years of the BET Awards, we couldn’t think of a more dynamic host to lead this historic night,” Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET added. “Kevin’s unmatched charisma, comedic brilliance, and deep-rooted connection to our culture make him the perfect choice to commemorate this milestone event.”

“For 25 years, the BET Awards has been one of the handful of stages amplifying and celebrating Black talent, and for its 25th anniversary celebration, the brand promises to deliver the ultimate show-stopping performances, powerful moments, and heartfelt tributes reflecting Black culture’s depth and richness over the last quarter century.”

The 2025 BET Awards air on the network on Jun 9, 2025.