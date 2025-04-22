Shannon Sharpe names accuser, who was 19 when their relationship began in 2023, reveals explicit text messages, denies allegations

Shannon Sharpe is denying all of the allegations that have been brought against him in a $50 million civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, battery, and harassment.

On Monday afternoon, the 56-year-old former NFL player and podcast host released a statement through his attorney on X denying the allegations that anything nonconsensual occurred between him and a woman identified as Jane Doe.

“This lawsuit, filed by [Jane Doe] and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars,” begins the statement by attorney Lanny J. Davis, which names the accuser. “It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations — and it will not succeed.”

The response, which includes explicit text messages between Sharpe and the plaintiff, follows a woman filing a lawsuit against Sharpe in Nevada on Sunday. According to court documents, their relationship began in 2023 when the plaintiff was 19 years old after the two met at a local gym. While the plaintiff admits the two were engaged in a “consensual rocky relationship” for two years, she is claiming there are things that went down that she did not consent to.

After footage of Sharpe engaged in a sexual encounter with a woman accidentally leaked on Instagram Live in September 2024, the plaintiff began to distance herself from Sharpe. She alleged that Sharpe began to relentlessly pursue her and that on at least two encounters subjected her to forced sexual encounters. She also alleged that Sharpe would record their sexual encounters without her knowledge and share the footage with others.

The court documents further indicate that the plaintiff is not the woman with whom Sharpe was caught on Instagram Live.

“Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct – especially the gross lie of ‘rape’ — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail,” Davis’ statement continued. “He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court.”

However, on Tuesday, audio released by the plaintiff and obtained by the New York Post of an explicit call allegedly between Sharpe and the plaintiff reveals Sharpe threatening to “f–king choke the s–t out of” Jane Doe. The call, as described by the Post, proceeds to show Sharpe attempting to coerce the women into letting her commit the act, who at one point says, “I don’t want to be, don’t manipulate me.”

He eventually says, “I don’t think you have a choice in the matter.”

Meanwhile, the attorney’s statement claims the relationship between Sharpe and the plaintiff was “a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested” by the plaintiff. The explicit text messages, which include the plaintiff asking to be choked with a dog collar and for Sharpe to “crave it,” were included to provide evidence of the true nature of their relationship, according to Sharpe’s counsel.

The statement also purports that Jane Doe went this route after attempts to “blackmail” Sharpe were unsuccessful. According to them, she presented Sharpe with footage of a sexual encounter between the two, edited to recharacterize the encounter as nonconsensual.

“[The plaintiff] has refused to provide a copy of the full, unedited version of the recording to Mr. Sharpe’s legal team,” said Davis.

He added, “Contrary to the allegations she makes in her lawsuit, consensual sex continued until January 2, 2025 – the day after she asked for “$25,000 per cheek.””

The statement kicks off with alleged text messages from the plaintiff requesting that figure “per cheek.”

Notably, as the plaintiff has accused Sharpe of recording some of their encounters without her consent and showing them to other people, Sharpe is accusing her of having done something similar. He is claiming the video in question was made without his consent and potentially as part of a larger blackmail plot.

“He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law,” said the attorney.