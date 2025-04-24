Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announces run for US Senate with anti-Trump campaign video

Juliana Stratton, the lieutenant governor of Illinois, is running for the U.S. Senate in the 2026 election. Stratton officially launched her campaign on Thursday, just one day after Senator Dick Durbin, 80, announced that he would not seek re-election after serving in the seat for more nearly 30 years and in the United States Congress for more than 40 years.

In a campaign launch video, Stratton, 59, framed her candidacy around standing up to President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions to enact significant spending cuts in the federal government and his economic policies that are not driving down the cost of living.

“I’m running for Senate because the only way out of this mess is to bring new energy, new voices and new leaders who understand the lives of working people,” said Stratton, who, before being elected to the LG’s office in 2018, served in the Illinois House of Representatives and before that worked as an attorney and administrative law judge. “Join our campaign, and together, we can stop Trump and stand up for Illinois.”

“Since Donald Trump took power, it’s been non-stop news, non-stop chaos and non-stop crisis, and that’s not by accident,” said Stratton, who accused the president and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk of trying to “distract” the American public and “create such a mess that we don’t even know where to start.” She said that “the old playbook isn’t working.”

By contrast, Stratton said her leadership in partnership with Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made a real difference in the lives of Illinois residents.

I’m Juliana Stratton, and I'm running for United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/x93ZIml7WZ — Juliana Stratton (@JulianaStratton) April 24, 2025

“While Trump and Republicans in D.C. have proposed cutting nearly a trillion dollars in health care in Illinois, we’ve wiped away medical debt. While their reckless tariffs make prices skyrocket, we’ve eliminated the grocery tax for families across Illinois,” shared the lieutenant governor.

Stratton also highlighted her background as the daughter of a teacher and Navy veteran—and now mother of four—who grew up on the south side of Chicago.

“My story isn’t the story of a typical senator. Then again, typical isn’t what we need right now,” she said. “My journey to public service was inspired by serving as the primary caregiver for my mom when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.”

Stratton recalled deciding to enter politics because she had been a caretaker for her mother when she was sick and former Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner attempted to “cut health care for seniors like her.” Stratton explained, “So I decided to run for state representative, and I won.”

“I brought the voices of working families with me,” said Stratton, who also touted her and Gov. Pritzker’s work to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, create thousands of jobs through record infrastructure investment in the state, and pass laws to improve gun safety and protect abortion rights.

Stratton had been expected to enter the race for the U.S. Senate once Durbin announced his expected retirement. She is the first person to declare their candidacy. Her potential election is also historic, as two Black women–U.S. Senators Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland–currently serve in the Senate, a first in U.S. history. If elected, three Black women could serve concurrently in the Senate for the first time.

Other Black women, including Illinois Congresswomen Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly, are expected to enter the race.