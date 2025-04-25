Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas  is ‘making progress in recovery’ after car crash

Some hopeful news for USC Trojans men’s basketball fans: Five-star recruit Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is reportedly recovering following a serious car accident earlier this week.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department reported responding to a single-car collision. According to the LA Fire Department, the 18-year-old basketball player crashed his Tesla Cybertruck into a tree and a fire hydrant. Totalling the vehicle, Arenas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning’s accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers,” USC men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman said in a statement on X.

A statement released on behalf of the family to journalist Loren Lorosa read: “The family of Alijah Arenas is currently facing a deeply challenging time following the reported accident involving their son. They are grateful for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support being extended from across the world. Right now, their focus is entirely on Alijah and his well-being.”

Though LAPD reported that the USC recruit was in stable condition, ESPN reported that Arenas was placed in a medically induced coma on Thursday afternoon. Today, in a statement to sports journalist Shams Charania, Arenas’ family announced that their son “has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours.”

“In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?’” the statement continues. “Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery.”

Now surrounded by his parents and siblings, Arenas is said to be “holding onto faith and drawing strength from prayers and love pouring in from around the world.” The family also extended their deep gratitude to the first responders who rescued Alijah from the burning vehicle, as well as to the medical team that has been by his side. Calling the ordeal “miraculous,” they continue to ask for the public’s prayers and support as Alijah “fights his way back to a full recovery.”