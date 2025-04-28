White House officials confirm that Jalen Hurts will not be at the Eagles White House visit

While Eagles star Saquon Barkley was golfing and traveling with President Donald Trump, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed far from everything surrounding the team’s upcoming White House visit.

After he was seen dodging questions about whether or not he would attend the traditional Super Bowl champions’ visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave at the Time 100 Gala, White House officials reportedly confirmed that Hurts will not be attending the team’s visit, per journalist Yamiche Alcindor.

“A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon,” Alcindor tweeted hours before the team’s scheduled visit. “The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had ‘scheduling conflicts.’”

All eyes have been on the Philadelphia Eagles today, after Barkley, the team’s running back, was spotted golfing with Trump on Sunday in New Jersey. As fans on social media shared their reactions to seeing the Super Bowl champion board Air Force One, Barkley responded to the backlash on X this morning.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand,” he wrote. “[I] just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have [an] amazing day.”

Despite the controversy, it looks like Hurts won’t be the only missing teammate at the NFL team’s visit. With other members having “schedule conflicts,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie previously shared that the visit was “optional” for players.

“Our culture is that these are optional things,” Lurie stated. “If you want to enjoy this, come along and we’ll have a great time, and if you don’t, it is totally an optional thing.”