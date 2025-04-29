Shedeur Sanders’ rookie jersey is flying off shelves after NFL Draft snub

‘

It seems that the ongoing discussion about Shedeur Sanders’ fall from his projected selection in the NFL draft’s first round to the fifth has propelled his jersey sales into the top 3 of all NFL rookies on the NFL’s official online shop, where jerseys for all of the rookies are available for pre-order. Sanders is the only non-first-rounder in the top 10.

Sanders, the former quarterback for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, where he holds various passing records, was selected 144th by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the NFL’s 2025 draft. Despite going so late in the draft, sales for his Browns rookie jersey have soared, pushing him into the number 3 slot, behind only the two rookies taken ahead of him—Cam Ward and Travis Hunter.

Hunter, who was taken with the second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars and won the Heisman Trophy for his tremendous success as a two-way player for the University of Colorado where he was often a target for Sanders passes, leads all rookie jersey sales. Cam Ward, the number 1 overall draft pick selected by the Tennessee Titans who played his college career with the University of Miami, has the second most rookie jersey sales.

The Browns selected another quarterback with the 96th pick in the University of Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel—Gabriel’s jersey was not listed for sale on the NFL’s Cleveland Brown’s shop.

Part of the surge in sales for Sanders’ jersey can be attributed to the online discussion about his fall in the draft. While many NFL analysts were unsure if Sanders was a first-round draft pick, the consensus seems that his falling to the fifth round was a surprise; conversation about Sanders overshadowed the NFL draft. Online, a call was made for individuals to buy merchandise from Sanders’ online shop, as opposed to his official NFL jersey. (As of now, Sanders does not have an online store set up.) The call stems from what many believe was the NFL’s attempts to either humble Shedeur or his NFL Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders.

Either way, Sanders jerseys look to be one of the new, hot cultural items and likely to spark further conversation about Sanders’ star power while we wait to see what happens when the NFL pre-seasons start and if (or when) Sanders gets a shot on the field.