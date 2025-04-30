Megan Thee Stallion to open her own Popeyes store

Megan Thee Stallion is adding another title to her already stacked résumé: Popeyes franchise owner. This week, the Houston native shared a first look at her upcoming location on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes video from the construction site.

“MY VERY OWN @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I just visited my location while she’s still just bones,” the rapper captioned the post. “This is about to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever.”

Though the restaurant’s location and opening date remain unknown, this move comes full circle for the Grammy-winning rapper, who first teamed up with the fried chicken chain back in 2021. In addition to releasing a special “Hottie Sauce” and limited-edition co-branded merchandise, Popeyes announced future plans for Megan to become a restaurant owner at the time.

“Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement, per People magazine. “I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants.”

The “Hot Girl Coach” also plans to turn up the heat this summer in the booth. In addition to her new single, “Whatever,” the rapper recently teased plans to release a third act in her “Megan” series, in which she hopes to feature collaborations with artists like Doechii.

“I only want to do features with artists I haven’t worked with yet, or ones I genuinely listen to in my own time,” she shared on a recent TikTok Live, according to Hot97. “I love Doechii…I do wanna do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist.”