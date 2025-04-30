The face of the 2025 Met Gala still works a 9 to 5 job

Behind the glitz and glam of the Met Gala are real people working everyday jobs. Most recently, model Christian Latchman, whose face many may have seen in discussions about the Met Gala, went viral on TikTok for sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the realities of modeling for the 2025 Met Gala.

“Literally the face of the MET GALA this year but still gotta clock into my 9 to 5,” he captioned the post, showcasing clips of him working a retail job and his face appearing in the Met Gala’s promotional content.

“The average model lifestyle behind the scenes,” he added.

And it’s true, Lachtman’s face currently fronts the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” webpage. The campaign image, styled in a Wales Bonner tux and shot by Tyler Mitchell, also covers Monica Miller’s new book inspired by the 2025 Met Gala.

“I’m thankful and grateful for everyone from Vogue, the Met museum, and everyone beyond that,” he said in a separate video. “This is intended to show the grind behind modeling.”

In the video, Latchman revealed that he received a call from his agent about the photoshoot while he was on his way to work in January. Asked to get on a plane to New York that same day, he turned around, packed a bag, and booked a flight to the airport, with no idea what was waiting for him on the other side.

“I had no idea what I was going to New York for,” Latchman explained. “I was just winging it. I was like, ‘I know I have a job to do, and imma do it.’ This is the lifestyle.’”

However, at the time, Latchman did not know what the photoshoot could be for until he saw Ana Wintour walking past him, and casually saying “hello.” Next thing you know, the model recalls being escorted to an area, learning he was going to be shot by Mitchell, being dressed in a suit that he was not allowed to sit in, eat in, drink in or be in unattended, and signing an NDA.

Now, Latchman isn’t just modeling for fashion’s biggest night—he’s embodying its theme. This year’s Met Gala, the first to center Black style and history, is co-chaired by an all-Black roster of men—Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton. The “biggest night in fashion,” themed around the legacy of Black dandyism, takes place on May 5.