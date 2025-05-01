LeBron James unsure about what’s next after the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff exit: ‘I don’t have any answer to that’

On Wednesday night, LeBron James, Luka Dončič, and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, a revived Julius Randle, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, 103-96, in game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, losing the series 4-1. That loss ended the Lakers’ season—their second first-round playoff exit in a row—despite their 50-32 record and a 3-seed in the West.

This season, capped off by a legendary (historic, insane, etc.) mid-season trade of NBA All-NBA talent Dončič to the Lakers in exchange for NBA All-Star (and member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship-winning team) Anthony Davis, was viewed by many as a chance for the Lakers to contend for another title. Those hopes were dashed over the course of the series as Edwards continued to wow analysts and fans alike with his determination and will to win.

Of course, as happens every year when James’ teams lose in the playoffs (James has four NBA Championship rings—two with the Miami Heat and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers), he was asked during his post-game presser about his thoughts on his future (and retirement) as he closed out his 22nd season in the NBA.

“I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that. Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group, and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

Of course, James was asked how the roster might be improved to (hopefully) ensure better odds for next year’s playoffs, should he return; James has until June 29 to opt-in to a contract with the Lakers for the 2025-2026 campaign that would pay him $52.6 million. Otherwise, he would become a free agent.

“It’s a business,” said arguably the greatest NBA player of all time. “So you don’t know what the roster will look like next year besides the guys that [are] locked into contracts. S—, I got a lot to think about myself. So I don’t know what the roster will look like. I don’t know where I stand right now.”

Notably, James—whose son LeBron “Bronny” James, Jr. is under contract with the Lakers until the 2027-2028 season—was instrumental in his son putting on a Lakers uniform and the addition of head coach, J.J. Redick. Redick and James had a podcast together where they discussed basketball before Redick was announced as the new head coach of the Lakers.

James, when asked to clarify his comments on his contract, made sure to point out that he’s not (currently) considering other teams to play for, but his desire to play period.

“Just continuing to play, I don’t know where I’m at. That’s what that is. Not coming back to play here. Just playing, period.”

He continued, “I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So we’ll see.”

It looks like the summer of 2025 will be a pensive one in the James household.