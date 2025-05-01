‘Re-Living Single’: Erika Alexander & Kim Coles launch nostalgic podcast for fans of ’90s sitcom ‘Living Single’

‘Living Single’ stars Erika Alexander & Kim Coles reunite for the hit 90s sitcom’s “unofficial, official rewatch podcast.”

May 1, 2025
(L-R) Erika Alexander, Kim Coles, and Yvette Lee Bowser attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Cue the music. “We are re-livinggggg singleeee, ouuu in a 2025 world, I’m glad we’ve got reruns! 

This week, Erika Alexander and Kim Coles surprised “Living Single” fans with a special announcement. Maxine Shaw Attorney-at-Law, and Synclaire James are reuniting for the “Re-Living Single” podcast. 

“The people always want more,” Coles announced on the Sherri Shepherd show. “So Erica and I, and Hartbeat have teamed up to give you more…how about the ‘Reliving Single’ podcast?”

Premiering on May 7, the show is described as “the unofficial, official Living Single rewatch podcast.” In collaboration with Kevin Hart’s companies Laughing Out Loud (LOL) Network and Hartbeat and Alexander’s Color Farm Media, the show will reportedly feature appearances from the hit 90s sitcom’s original cast. 

“We [go into] all the behind-the-scenes-like things that [audiences] never heard before, and also things that we’re revealing to each other that we didn’t know at the time. There’s tears, joy, and all the things.” Coles continued. 

“This is a really wonderful way to keep it moving with the great Kim Coles, who is a legend not only in comedy,” Alexander added. “[She] was a really great mentor to us all, teaching us how to be not only in our space but also be ourselves through our characters.”  

Starring Alexander, Coles, Queen Latifah as Khadijah James, Kim Fields as Regine, Terrance C. Carson as Kyle Barker, and John Henton as Overton Jones, the hit show followed six friends as they navigated life, love, and careers in Brooklyn. Putting a never-before-seen spotlight on successful Black women professionals, “Living Single” strongly inspired late shows like “Friends.” 

While Alexander and Coles’ announcement was not a reboot, as some fans had hoped, the actresses revealed that they are not opposed to the idea. 

“I would say yes, because we all still look good,” Coles teased. “And because we all still love each other and there’s still a beautiful chemistry [between us] that will never die. So I would say yes if the opportunity presented itself.” 

“Re-Living Single” will be available on May 7 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

