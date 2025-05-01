Trump aide Stephen Miller says America is ‘blessed’ Kamala Harris isn’t president, rails against DEI

White House advisor Stephen Miller hit back at Kamala Harris after the former vice president slammed President Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office during a recent speech in California.

Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, reacted to Harris’ scathing remarks about the president on Thursday during a White House press briefing, telling reporters the only thing the American public should hear from the former presidential candidate is an “apology.”

“I think it was a great reminder to the American people of just how blessed we all are that the leader sitting in the Oval Office today is President Donald Trump and not President Kamala Harris,” said Miller, who is Trump’s chief immigration policy strategist. “It was a helpful reminder of just what a travesty and a tragedy that would have been. It would have been the end of America.”

Miller argued that a Harris administration would have led to a continuation of what he described as “radical regulation, choking out American energy… taxing our economy to death, pushing the cancerous woke ideology on our children, ending merit, ending scientific innovation [and] ending public safety.” He added, “Free law-abiding citizens under the previous administration were punished, while gang bangers were given red carpet treatment.”

“The only thing Americans want to hear from Kamala Harris is an apology for joining Joe Biden–remember, she was the border czar–in the abetting invading of our country,” he said of the former vice president.

On Wednesday, while speaking at Emerge America’s 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco, Harris warned that Trump is leading the country to economic and constitutional crises. However, she encouraged Americans to remember “this country is ours–it doesn’t belong to whoever is in the White House.”

“She’s saying what we’re all thinking, but, like, getting the message out there,” said Yemisi Egbewole, former chief of staff in the White House Office of the Press Secretary during the Biden-Harris administration. Egbewole told theGrio, “Every time she does a speech, it feels to a lot of people like a warm hug, like her saying, I’m still here. It’s going to be OK.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a keynote address during the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala at the Palace Hotel on April 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The former Biden-Harris official said rather than focusing on what Harris is saying in speeches, Miller should instead be “focused on his own House.” She cited the Thursday ousting of Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Waltz, adding, “They’re already firing personnel in 100 days. That’s a little silly.”

Humoring Miller’s pronouncements about what a Harris White House would’ve looked like, Egbewole told theGrio, “It would have been an administration that respects the Constitution and actually works to protect it.”

During Thursday’s press briefing, Stephen Miller also railed against diversity, equity and inclusion, a major feature of the Trump administration, which has implemented executive orders to prohibit DEI policies in the federal government and has pressured private institutions, including college campuses, to follow suit.

Miller called DEI policies under the Biden-Harris administration “racial discrimination” and one of the “most significant crises that President Trump inherited upon taking office.” The Trump advisor said the administration would “fully enforce Title VI, Title VII, and Title IX of our federal civil rights code.” Implying that DEI is essentially discriminatory toward white men, who do not benefit from such policies, he added, “Discrimination based on race and sex is prohibited by law, and this administration will vigorously enforce that.”

Egbewole told theGrio she believes the Trump administration’s anti-DEI agenda is something that the Democratic Party isn’t “focusing on enough.”

“These are not effects that we’re going to feel today. These are effects that we’re going to feel a decade from now. These are effects that our children are going to feel,” she explained. “These rollbacks have significant implications for workplace diversity, for civil rights protections, for America’s global standing in general.”