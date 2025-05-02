Black-owned Mother’s Day gifts that say ‘Thank you, Mama’

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Black mothers, grandmothers, aunties, and the women who raised us deserve the world or at least gifts that come close. From staying moisturized at all times (yes, even the elbows), to holding down the family with faith, strength, and a little side-eye, they’ve taught us that love is in the details. This year, skip the generic candles and show her you really see her with gifts made by and for us. And listen, if a few items arrive fashionably late, just know Mother’s Day is really Mother’s Month for our mamas. Trust, she’ll still feel the love even if it’s a few days after May 11.

Oyin Handmade

(Photo: Oyin Handmade)

One thing about Black mamas, aunties, and grandmothers is they don’t play about being moisturized. From cocoa butter to Vaseline, add to your mom’s moisturizing mission with Oyin Handmade’s “Whipped Pudding,” a natural cream rich in shea, and aloe that offers moisture from head to toe (literally, it can also be used on your hair).

Brown Sugar Babe Gift Set

(Photo courtesy of Brown Sugar Babe)

Everyone knows about perfumes, but help your favorite maternal figure elevate their fragrance game with Brown Sugar Babes scented oils. These Black-woman-owned fair-priced luxury fragranced oils are designed to bring aromatic self-care into everyday life. Brown Sugar Babe’s gift set features a little something for every fragrance profile, from warm vanilla to fresh florals to a sultry spin on the viral “Baccarat Rouge 540.”

Sweet July

(Photo: Sweet July)

Sweet July Skin’s Essentials Set is a three-step skincare ritual from Ayesha Curry that brings balance, hydration, and glow (without all the extra). Crafted with clean, effective ingredients and rooted in simplicity and culture, this full-size trio—cleanser, toner, and facial oil—offers just what she deserves: luxury and results without the fuss.

And the best part is it’s available on Amazon too!

McBride Sisters Wine

(Photo: McBride Sisters Wine)

The largest Black-owned wine company in the U.S., the McBride sisters know a thing or two about a good pour. A wine flight or curated gift set might just make you the favorite child.

Black Woman on a Mission

(Photo: Black Woman on A Mission)

Offering statement-making apparel, mugs, travel sets, and tote bags, this lifestyle line speaks directly to the spirit of drive and divine purpose. Whether she’s managing meetings or movements, Black Woman on a Mission‘s pieces are a daily affirmation that she’s not just busy, she’s on a mission and looks good doing it.

Kimith activewear

(Photo: Kimith)

Kimith is an athleisure brand made for us, by us (unlike other popular brands out there). Whether she’s a fitness enthusiast or just loves being cozy and fly while running errands, Kimith offers a range of athleisure pieces for all styles and body types. Inspired by her mother, Kimith’s founder says the brand is on a mission to raise awareness about heart disease prevention through a holistic lens that embraces the Mind, Body, and Spirit.