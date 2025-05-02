Kamala Harris’ ‘60 Minutes’ interview earns Emmy nomination amid Trump lawsuit

From a courtroom dispute to a coveted Emmy nomination, CBS’s “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris is drawing fresh attention this week. On Thursday, the segment featuring the former Vice President was nominated for “Outstanding Edited Interview.”

This same interview has been at the center of President Trump’s ongoing dispute with the news network. In November 2024, Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS claiming the interview was “deceitful” and “doctored” to make his opponent look good.

“The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER. They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform. “60 Minutes and its corporate parents, in order that this not have a negative impact on her, removed and deleted Kamala’s entire answer, every word of it, and replaced it with a response that she gave later on to an entirely different question. 60 Minutes perpetrated a Giant FRAUD against the American People, the Federal Elections Commission, and the Federal Communications System.”

Though CBS turned over transcripts, per the Federal Communications Commission’s request, CBS continues to face scrutiny for its Harris interview.

According to reports, CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, is allegedly working to reach a settlement with the Trump administration despite many journalists opposing the idea. Additionally, ” 60 Minutes” long-time executive producer, Bill Owens, resigned due to the corporate restrictions imposed on him following the Harris interview’s controversy.

Unfortunately, CBS is one of the many organizations the Trump administration has targeted within its first 100 days. On the same day “60 Minutes” received their nomination, Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.”