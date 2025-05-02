Kamala Harris’ ‘60 Minutes’ interview earns Emmy nomination amid Trump lawsuit

The “60 Minutes” interview that Donald Trump lists in his $20 billion lawsuit against CBS earned an Emmy nomination for “outstanding editing.”

Haniyah Philogene
May 2, 2025
Kamala Harris, Kamala Harris 60 minutes interview,60 minutes Kamala Harris, 60 minutes Emmy nomination, Kamala Harris 60 minutes Trump, Trump CBS lawsuit, trump 60 minutes lawsuit theGrio.com
Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a keynote address during the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala at the Palace Hotel on April 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Kamala Harris delivered her first public speech since leaving office in January. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

From a courtroom dispute to a coveted Emmy nomination, CBS’s “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris is drawing fresh attention this week. On Thursday, the segment featuring the former Vice President was nominated for “Outstanding Edited Interview.”

This same interview has been at the center of President Trump’s ongoing dispute with the news network. In November 2024, Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS claiming the interview was “deceitful” and “doctored” to make his opponent look good. 

“The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER. They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform. “60 Minutes and its corporate parents, in order that this not have a negative impact on her, removed and deleted Kamala’s entire answer, every word of it, and replaced it with a response that she gave later on to an entirely different question. 60 Minutes perpetrated a Giant FRAUD against the American People, the Federal Elections Commission, and the Federal Communications System.”

Kamala Harris warns of Trump inciting ‘constitutional crisis’ in first extensive speech since leaving office
Also Read:
Kamala Harris warns of Trump inciting ‘constitutional crisis’ in first extensive speech since leaving office

Though CBS turned over transcripts, per the Federal Communications Commission’s request, CBS continues to face scrutiny for its Harris interview. 

According to reports, CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, is allegedly working to reach a settlement with the Trump administration despite many journalists opposing the idea. Additionally, ” 60 Minutes” long-time executive producer, Bill Owens, resigned due to the corporate restrictions imposed on him following the Harris interview’s controversy. 

Unfortunately, CBS is one of the many organizations the Trump administration has targeted within its first 100 days. On the same day “60 Minutes” received their nomination, Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.”

Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS and NPR
Also Read:
Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS and NPR
Mentioned in this article:

More About: