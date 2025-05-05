How A’ja Wilson and Malia Obama turned a sneaker ad into a tribute to Black girlhood

When Black women come together, something magical always seems to ensue. A’ja Wilson and Malia Obama recently teamed up to create the WNBA star’s latest Nike campaign. While the ad promotes Wilson’s new “A’One” sneakers, which drop on May 6, the “ONE OF A’KIND” video, directed by former President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter, felt like an ode to Black girlhood, weaving in visual odes to the formative memories that shaped the WNBA star—and, really, so many of us.

Regardless of whether you grew up playing basketball or not, the ad is full of blink-and-you’ll miss-it moments that will tug at something familiar in every Black girl’s spirit.

The A’Ja Wilson Playground Rhymes

Playground rhymes or clapping game chants are a key part of childhood, but especially girlhood. Between the claps and chants, we built language, learned rhythm, and affirmed each other without even realizing it. These weren’t just games; they were rituals of belonging, coded with care and passed down with precision from girl to girl and generation to generation. These rhymes were like the soundtrack to Black girlhood, just as they serve as the soundtrack of this ad.

Beads & barrettes that tell a story

A subtle but important detail in the video is the little girls’ hairstyles. Whether you called hair accessories bobos or barettes, every little Black girl remembers the thrill of getting to choose the color of your hair accessories after sitting through hours of detangling, braiding, and if you were tenderheaded like me, being popped by the comb every few minutes. As one of the first instances of self-expression for little Black girls, the beads spelling out A’ja and the customized barrettes of her logo were subtle but intentional flexes.

Majorette dancing

Whether you were a dancer or fell in love with movies and shows like “Bring it On” or “Bring It!,” dance is a memory almost every Black girl can recall. From creating dance routines with your siblings and cousins to simply admiring music and dance videos on YouTube, even the most rhythmically challenged women have a childhood memory tied to dance. To showcase this element, the ad reportedly features dancers from Benedict College, an HBCU in Wilson’s hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, who are seen wearing pink one-legged jumpsuits with the number 22 on their chests, matching Wilson’s signature court style, jersey number, and brand color.

The church scene

Filmed in Wilson’s family church, Saint John Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, the ad honors her paternal grandparents who led the church and evokes a moment that any churchgoing child can relate to—being scolded by a church elder for making too much noise during service. Interestingly, Wilson previously admitted to sometimes getting in trouble for laughing at people who couldn’t sing in church.

Her parents’ cameo

Two of Wilson’s biggest cheerleaders make a sweet appearance in the ad: her parents, Roscoe Wilson Jr. and Eva Wilson. Seated in what looks like their living room, surrounded by trophies, they cheer on their daughter from the sidelines, just like they always have.

Double Dutch

Double dutch is one of those things that brings out everyone’s inner child (if you’re one of the lucky ones who knows how to actually do it). Whether you were the rope turner, the jumper, or the one on the sidelines hyping it all up, double-dutch is a core memory for so many of us.

Coach Dawn Staley’s cameo

Wilson’s former college coach, Dawn Staley from the University of South Carolina, also made an appearance in the Nike ad. Dancing along to Wilson’s rhyme song, Staley appears in a popular South Carolina restaurant called Big T’s BBQ, giving us another layer of community, mentorship, and full-circle joy.

“Coach Staley is like my second mom,” Wilson told Just Women’s Sports. “She has really molded me into the player that I am today. I thought that relationship was kind of going to disappear as I got to a pro [level], but we’ve still stayed together.”

Nike’s “One of A’Kind” video reminds us of the power of Black storytellers and further proves why Black women in the WNBA, like Wilson, deserve a permanent spot in the spotlight.