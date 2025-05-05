Savannah James subs in for LeBron James at the 2025 Met Gala

LeBron James, one of this year’s honorary Met Gala chairs, will no longer be making his debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this evening. The NBA icon announced the news on X earlier today, citing a lingering knee injury.

“Unfortunately, because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season, I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on,” the NBA star tweeted. “Hate to miss an historical event.”

James was a part of the groundbreaking all Black-male class of Met Gala celebrity co-chairs. In addition to James’ honorary appointment, stars like Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo were each selected to host this year’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” themed Met Gala.

In his absence, his wife, Savannah James, is stepping into the spotlight—and quite literally, onto the steps. While this year’s Met Gala theme nods to dandyism, a style historically rooted in menswear, many are looking forward to how women interpret the night’s sartorial challenge.

“My beautiful, powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done,” James added, hyping up his wife’s Met Gala debut.

Now, Savannah James has already carved out her own lane in the fashion world with her mix of luxury and street style looks. Considered to be a courtside fashion icon in her own right, the NBA star’s wife has already stunned fans with her pre-Met Gala looks this weekend. On Sunday evening, Savannah proved that fine tailoring isn’t only reserved for men in a winde colored Alexander McQueen suit.

With the Met Gala already in full swing, will Savannah’s courtside style impact translate onto the Met Gala steps?