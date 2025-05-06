NAACP requests a formal meeting after Kennesaw State University ends Black Studies program

The NAACP in Georgia has requested a formal meeting with Kennesaw State University after the school announced it was deactivating a handful of “low-producing” majors, including its Black Studies program.

In a recent memo addressed to colleagues, officials at the third-largest university in Georgia announced it would be deactivating the Black studies, Philosophy, and Technical Communication majors effective immediately, WABE and The Atlanta Voice reported.

According to WABE, KSU’s assistant vice president of strategic communications, Tammy DeMel, referred to the programs as “low-producing” because of their low student enrollment. In emails obtained by the Atlanta Voice, university officials said, given the low student enrollment, the programs were no longer needed after reevaluation, and they were making the best decision for their “limited resources.”

The University System of Georgia criteria for “low-producing” is less than 10 for a bachelor’s program. While the Black Studies and Technical communication programs had fewer than 10 students, WABE reported that the Philosophy program had 40 students enrolled as of April 29.

A “two-year teach-out plan” will be implemented so students currently enrolled in the programs can complete them. Faculty and staff will keep their positions to continue offering minors, general education courses, and electives.

However, the announcement has rattled members among the faculty, student body, and beyond.

“The Georgia State Conference of the NAACP is alarmed by reports regarding the potential elimination of the Black Studies Program at Kennesaw State University,” the organization said in a release posted to X that strongly condemned the decision.

“The Black Studies Program is not just an academic discipline—it is a vital space for intellectual inquiry, cultural affirmation, and historical truth-telling,” continued the civil rights organization. “Its presence reflects a university’s commitment to inclusive education and the representation of marginalized voices in the academic canon. The dismantling of such a program would be a profound disservice to students of all backgrounds and a clear step backward in the ongoing pursuit of equity and justice in higher education.”

According to The Atlanta Voice, staff are disputing the move to deactivate the programs as a violation of the resolution passed by the RCHSS Curriculum Committee in April 2024.

Even though the reason given was low student enrollment, the timing, as the Trump Administration is targeting DEI programs and policies at schools and institutions across the country, is hard for some to ignore.

“We intend to advocate for the preservation and full support of the Black Studies Program and to ensure that the university upholds its responsibility to foster a diverse and inclusive academic environment,” said the Georgia NAACP.



