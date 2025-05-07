Gabby Douglas earns another first with 2025 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame induction

Gabby Douglas is no stranger to making history. After making history in the 2012 London Olympics as the first Black woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics, Douglas is continuing her trailblazing streak of accomplishments in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame. This week, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced the three-time Olympic gold medalist as one of the many members of its 2025 class of hall of fame inductees.

A trailblazer and two-time Olympic team gold medalist (2012, 2016), Douglas also contributed to two world championship team titles, earning a total of six medals across the Olympic and world stages. She was the first U.S. gymnast to capture gold in both the all-around and team competitions at a single Olympic Games—a feat she achieved in London—and is one of only two American women to win back-to-back Olympic team golds,” he bio reads on the USOPC announcement. “At just 16 years old, Douglas broke barriers and redefined what was possible in the sport. Her groundbreaking achievements helped pave the way for future generations of gymnasts, including Simone Biles, who would go on to continue her legacy of excellence and representation on the global stage.”

Douglas is one of a handful of Black inductees in this year’s U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame. Appearing alongside Allyson Felix and Serena Williams, the inductees will be celebrated at the 2025 induction ceremony will take place on July 12 in Colorado Springs.