Rodney Hinton Jr. stares down cops in court after allegedly avenging his son’s death

Rodney Hinton Jr. is not shying away from any rising tensions with police. During a recent court appearance this week, the 38-year-old man accused of killing a Cincinnati sheriff’s deputy walked past a sea of over 50 glaring cops seeking justice for their late colleague, with chin held high, eyeing each and every one of them.

As previously reported by theGrio, Hinton Jr. was the father of Ryan Hinton, a young man who was fatally shot at the hands of the police. While court officials prepare to debate whether or not the father is guilty, the court of public opinion – social media– has already made up its mind.

“That man had NO prior record. He was a peaceful law-abiding citizen but they took his child,” wrote one TikTok user.

Meanwhile, on X, a user shared: “All I’m saying is this. If a cop killed my son…I’m airing out the precinct. Rodney Hinton Jr. is a saint and a hero.”

“When the system has already taken everything from you, there’s nothing else you can lose. That’s when true rage comes out,” another TikTok commentator shared.

In addition to being empathetic to him taking matters into his own hands, social media users note that Hinton Jr.’s actions could spark a new trend in how people respond to injustice.

“Rodney Hinton Jr. is a revolutionary,” one X user wrote. “Anytime a cop kills our loved ones, anytime a misogynist commits an act of femicide, anytime a rapist thinks they got away with assault, they can get dealt with. There’s Rodney Hinton Jr.’s out there who will hold these monsters accountable.”

According to law enforcement, Hinton Jr. intentionally struck Hamilton County Special Deputy Larry Henderson when driving through an intersection. Officer Henderson ultimately succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The incident reportedly happened hours after Hinton Jr. had seen the body cam footage of a Cincinnati Police Department officer fatally shooting his 18-year old son, Ryan, the day before. At the time, the police department claimed that Ryan appeared to have pointed a gun at officers when fleeing the stop.