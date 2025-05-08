A second Kehlani concert in New York state is canceled, this time due to ‘safety and security concerns’

Another upcoming Kehlani concert, slated to take place at the SummerStage in Central Park during Pride month, has been canceled.

On Monday, May 5, just weeks after her show at Cornell University was canceled, SummerStage announced they were canceling Kehlani’s upcoming concert after receiving safety and security concerns from New York Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

“We have been notified by the Mayor’s Office that they have concerns for security and safety issues regarding the June 26 Kehlani concert,” organizers said in a statement released on social media—adding that the concerns stem directly from the “controversy surrounding Cornell University’s decision” to cancel her show.

“We strongly and emphatically believe in artistic expression of all kinds. However, the safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance,” the organizers continued. “In light of these concerns, the concert has been canceled.”

The 30-year-old R&B singer responded to the news by posting “lol” and noted that their post was the first she had heard of the news, along with her fans, AP News reported.

In posts addressing the news on Threads, the “After Hours” singer wrote, “Second show canceled by the state of New York! REMINDER: we BEEN played Barclays. :)”

On Tuesday, Adams said officials deliberated on whether or not a Kehlani concert in Central Park would impact public safety before making their decision, per CBS News.

“We wanted to do an analysis and to make sure that it wouldn’t, and based on, without us having to go through that full analysis, the [City Parks Foundation] made that determination,” said Adams.

This cancellation follows Cornell University’s decision to cancel Kehlani’s show in April for her continued and vocal support of Palestine during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. She was set to perform during the school’s annual “Slope Day” when Cornell University president Michael Kotlikoff said she would no longer be performing after she allegedly “espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media.”

Following the cancellation, Kehlani took to social media to clear the air around her position.

“I’m not antisemitic or anti-Jew. I’m anti-genocide, anti-actions of the Israeli government, anti-extermination of entire people, anti-bombing of innocent children, men, and women. That’s what I’m anti,” the singer said in a video on Instagram. “The very first live I did at the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish Voices [sic] for Peace, and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide.”

In the caption, she continued by writing that in addition to Cornell University, there were other attempts to cancel her shows.

“If you want to cancel me from opportunity, stand on it being because of your zionism. Don’t make it anti-jew,” Kehlani wrote in the caption.