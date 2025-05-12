Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend, Denise Bidot, accuses the rapper of abuse

Mother’s Day weekend reportedly took an unexpected turn in Lil Wayne’s residence. This weekend, the rapper’s long-time girlfriend and model, Denis Bidot, revealed that they reportedly broke up during the holiday weekend.

“Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical,” Bidot wrote on her Instagram stories on Sunday, per Complex. “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

Following that post, Bidot reportedly went live to share more details about her and Wayne’s relationship and ultimate breakup, which she says was both emotionally and physically abusive.

“It’s not just the emotional abuse,” she said. “This man has actually laid a f–king hand on me. And I took it. And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”

According to Bidot, the rapper also kicked her and her daughter, Joselyn Adams, out of his house this past weekend. Bidot, who recently posed for Sports Illustrated, explained how Wayne’s decision was a shock, as she’s still recovering from a recent mommy makeover procedure.

“I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today, and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text,” she said. “And her birthday’s next weekend. And I leave to New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press. When I tell you that I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions…”

She continued: “I’ve been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him ‘til the end of the world. But, like, you literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bullshit? Like, that’s crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage.”

In addition to kicking her out unexpectedly, the model says that Wayne reportedly had “two girls being flown in” that day, which she speculates is just some of the “plethora of girls he has.” The couple publicly announced their relationship on Instagram in June 2020. Despite being an on-and-off again couple since then, in 2021, rumors began to swirl that the couple was engaged and possibly married when Wayne tweeted “the beginning of our forever.” Though Bidot previously called Wayne the “greatest love of my life,” Lil Wayne made it very clear that he “did not get married.”