Jayden Daniels’ mother clears the air around her relationship with her son: ‘My son can date…make his own decisions’

Regina Jackson, the mother and business manager of Washington Commanders’ star quarterback Jayden Daniels, is setting the record straight about their dynamic.

During a Mother’s Day episode of “The Pivot” podcast on Sunday, the mother of the 24-year-old NFL player addressed the public scrutiny about her being his business manager and rumors around how much she controls his personal life.

She made it very clear that she does not control his personal life and she in fact wants her son to date.

“I’m putting it on record. My son can date, he can live freely, make his own decisions,” she stressed. “However, with the relationship we have, he does value my opinion because when my kids were little, I did a lot for them and my kids saw that.”

She noted that the “whole ‘girls’ comment” stemmed from an interview she did two years ago while her son was still a student at LSU. At the time, she was asked, “What is your biggest fear?” and she said, “them girls.” The sports manager added that it should be “every parent’s fear,” whether their child is a man or a woman.

“Because you’re a public figure and your dollar amount is associated with your name. So you never know who’s really there for you and who’s really against you,” she expressed.

Jackson explained that when it comes to business specifically, Daniels “doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, and he knows football.” Meanwhile, with dual degrees in hospital administration and entrepreneurial business, Jackson said she’s “educated and qualified.”

“He doesn’t know the business world,” she said. “He doesn’t know the predators or the vultures that could be out there. So he feels very comfortable in knowing that not only am I educated and qualified to do it, I’m also his mom.”

Jackson noted that her evolving business relationship with her son may “look different” than what others have become accustomed to regarding parent-manager dynamics.

“The thing is, I think we’re changing the narrative that has been out there,” she continued. “So, it looks a little different than what people are used to, ’cause not only am I educated on that side, I’m also a certified agent, but I’m also his business manager.”

The interview arrives after Jackson has been increasingly spotted off the football field with Daniels, including seated courtside smack dab in the middle of him and basketball star JuJu Watkins, and on the dance floor at a friend’s wedding.

After garnering multiple headlines and fueling online discourse for months, Jackson said she was appearing on “The Pivot” to let the world “actually get to know” who she is. Despite how devoted she is to managing her son’s football career, she said she doesn’t want to be known as just Jayden’s mom.

“I had Jayden. Jayden didn’t have me,” said Jackson.