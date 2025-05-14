Male escort testifies he witnessed Diddy brutally beating Cassie

The Diddy trial is full swing. And while only two witnesses have testified so far, their testimonies have unveiled some graphic and borderline disturbing details of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged actions during the infamous “freak-offs.”

Before Cassie Ventura took the stand on May 13, Daniel Phillip, a 41-year-old male escort was called to the witness stand. During his testimony, Phillip explained that he was paid between $700 and $6,000 to participate in sexual encounters with Combs and Ventura from 2012 to 2014.

In addition to sharing the explicit details of these encounters, Phillip revealed that he witnessed Combs physically abusing Ventura. He specifically recalls an instance where Combs threw a glass bottle at his then-girlfriend and hit her before dragging her into another room by her hair.

“She was screaming, and he pulled her into the bedroom,” Phillip said. “I could hear what sounded like him slapping her. She was screaming, ‘I’m sorry! I’m sorry!’” to which Phillips remembers hearing Combs say “B***h, when I tell you to come, you come now. Not later.”

“I was shocked,” Phillip said, explaining how he was too scared to intervene or call the police, as Variety reported. “It came out of nowhere. I was terrified. I didn’t know what to do. In my mind … if I tried to do something I might lose my life.” He added, “My thoughts were, [Combs] was someone with unlimited power. … My life was at risk.”

Following these incidents of domestic violence, Phillip claims Combs would try to resume sexual activity between the three of them. However, Phillip explains witnessing the abuse made it difficult for him to perform and “stay hard” in Combs’ presence.

When asked why he continued these encounters with Ventura and Combs, Phillip noted that he feared he may be in danger if he aggravated Combs and noted that he considered the singer to be a friend and used their meetings as a way to “check up” on her.

While on the stand, Phillip recounted another instance at the Jumeirah Essex House Hotel, where he heard screaming and slapping noises coming from the bedroom. Shortly after, Combs left the room, leaving Phillip alone with Ventura. The escort recalls Ventura jumping into his lap, crying and kissing him, something she hadn’t done in their previous meetings. After allegedly insisting that she was okay when Phillip asked why she stayed in the abusive relationship, Phillop and Ventura began having intercourse during which the male escort recalls not having trouble performing and Combs sneaking back into the room to watch.

Though Combs gave him Cialis, a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction on a few occasions, Phillip said that whenever he could not perform sexually, he would not get paid. Before meeting Combs and Ventura, Phillip had never been paid in exchange for sex and has not been paid for that since his last encounter with the couple in 2013-2014.