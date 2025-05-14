Omaha elects Democrat John Ewing Jr. as city’s first Black mayor

Voters in Omaha, Nebraska, elected Democrat John Ewing Jr. as their next mayor in an upset election that denied incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert a historic fourth term. Ewing will serve as Omaha’s first Black mayor.

“It feels amazing,” Ewing told local TV station KETV after the historic victory Tuesday night. During his victory speech, the mayor-elect promised to fulfill his campaign promises to address public safety, affordable housing, and access to a livable wage in Omaha.

“Thank you for placing your trust in me to lead our city into a brighter future. This victory is not mine alone. It belongs to every resident of the city of Omaha,” he told supporters.

Ewing’s election is significant not only because of its historic nature but also because of Nebraska’s strong conservative hold. Omaha is one of the few voting areas in the state where Democrats have a shot at winning elected office.

Before running for mayor, Ewing served as Douglas County treasurer for 18 years and was Omaha’s deputy police chief. The newly elected mayor also shared that two pastors predicted his historic election more than a decade ago.

“I was in the legislative chambers, and a pastor named Leroy Adams told me I was going to be the first Black mayor of Omaha. So I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Then…Pastor Cedric Perkins…told me I was going to be the first Black mayor of Omaha. So it really resonated with me, and just kind of always stuck with me, and here we are today,” shared Ewing.

Ewing, who will be sworn in as mayor on June 9, will join a growing list of Black mayors in cities across the United States, including in New York City, Los Angeles, Oakland, Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Tulsa, Cleveland, Newark and Pittsburgh.

Omaha’s next mayor says his historic election is especially meaningful because of the message it sends to young people in the city.

“One of the things I’ve always wanted to do is be a mentor and an example for the young people in our community, so they could believe that their dreams were possible,” he told KETV. “I hope they believe that their dreams are possible.”