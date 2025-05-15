Simone Biles and Jenifer Lewis receive honorary doctorates from Washington University in St. Louis

Actress Jenifer Lewis and gymnast Simone Biles both have new titles: Doctor!

On Sunday, May 12, the 68-year-old “Black-Ish” alum and the 28-year-old 7-time Olympic gold medalist were among six individuals honored with honorary doctorate degrees from Washington University in St. Louis during the school’s commencement ceremony. While Lewis received one in Fine Arts, Biles, who was also on hand to give the school’s commencement address, received one in Humane Letters.

From the Francis Olympic Field on the Danforth Campus, dressed in a regal collegiate cap and gown, and in the rain, the professional gymnast gave a rousing and inspirational speech chock-full of wisdom on how to succeed.

Noting that she has accomplished many “firsts” in her gymnastics career, she celebrated the graduates who may be the first in their families to achieve an undergraduate degree, along with the rest, for seeing through “one of the hardest things.”

“The world doesn’t need you to be perfect,” she said, per Spectrum News. “It needs you to be bold, it needs you to care and to keep going even when things don’t go as planned. So go out there and write your own story, only one you can tell.”

Ever the mental health advocate, Biles also led the graduates in taking a deep breath so they could fully “breathe in” their latest accomplishment and advised them to “Be mindful and take care of your whole self.”

Lewis, a Missouri native, was also a featured speaker specifically during the university’s Brown School Recognition Ceremony, and even received a special homecoming spirit tunnel inspired by Jennifer Hudon’s viral trend. Members of the school’s faculty and staff serenaded Lewis with a rendition of “Simply the Best” as she danced and did high kicks down the center of the spirit walk line.

During her remarks while addressing the graduates from the Brown Recognition ceremony, Lewis gave advice on staying alert.

“Oh, Class of 2025—one day, you may stumble into a pit of wild animals, so with every step you take, pay attention,” she said. “You’re about to venture into an unknown world—and oh, what an unknown it is. You’ve studied hard and you’ve earned your own arsenal of tools. Go out there and apply them with grace and compassion.”