Big Freedia announces the passing of her partner, Devon Hurst

Big Freedia is “devastated” following the death of her partner Devon Hurst.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old New Orleans bounce rapper announced in a post on Instagram that Hurst died from complications of diabetes. He was 38, US Weekly reported.

“I’m devastated,” the artist began in the post’s caption which included a photo enhanced with extra graphics of the couple.

The “Big Time” rapper added that Hurst died “peacefully” surrounded by his family and is survived by his mother, Chareen Hurst, his sisters Meshonda, Stephany, and Jayla, his brothers Steven, Stephon, and Malcolm, his daughter Zyrielle, his son Davone, his nieces and nephews, and, of course, Freedia.

“He will [be] deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him,” the statement continued. “We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.”

The statement concluded with the Hurst and Ross Family asking, “For everyone to say a prayer for our family, and Please Respect Our Privacy.”

Details about a public service are forthcoming.

Hurst and Freedia had been together for 20 years at the time of Hurst’s death. Over the years, the “You Already Know” artist has been open about the ebbs and flows of their two-decade-long relationship. Their relationship included appearing in magazine spreads and on reality TV shows together. The world first formally met the pair during Freedia’s former reality TV show, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” which ran from 2013 to 2017 on Fuse. The show, which ran for six seasons, captured Freedia’s rise and growing acclaim.

After the show wrapped, fans got to delve even deeper into Freedia’s life and their dynamic in her current show “Big Freedia Means Biz,” which debuted on Fuse in 2023. Just before it was set to air, Freedia admitted to not being in the best place with Hurst while talking with the Bitter Southerner in 2023.

“When you love somebody, you endure the good and the bad and that’s what it’s about right now,” she told the publication. “Just trying to stick in there with him because I love him so much.”