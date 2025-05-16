Nottoway Plantation, America’s largest remaining antebellum plantation house, destroyed in fire 

Nottoway Resort—or more commonly known as Nottoway Plantation—the largest remaining antebellum plantation home in the United States, was destroyed by fire on the night of May 15.

Located in White Castle, Louisiana, the 64-room, 53,000-square-foot structure was engulfed in flames just after sunset. By 10 p.m., the south wing had collapsed, and much of the property was reduced to rubble, according to Nola.com. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Nottoway was not only the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South but also a symbol of both the grandeur and the deep complexities of our region’s past,” Iberville Parish President Craig Daigle wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “While its early history is undeniably tied to a time of great injustice, over the last several decades it evolved into a place of reflection, education, and dialogue.”

Built in 1858 by John Hampden Randolph, Nottoway was once a working plantation that once housed 155 enslaved people, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

“Since the 1980s, it has welcomed visitors from around the world who came to appreciate its architecture and confront the legacies of its era,” Daigle continued. “It stood as both a cautionary monument and a testament to the importance of preserving history—even the painful parts—so that future generations can learn and grow from it.”

Going on to thank the local firehouses and organizations who worked to contain the flames and prevent the embers from spreading through the neighborhood, the county parish’s president expressed his gratitude that no injuries were reported in the blaze.

“The loss of Nottoway is not just a loss for Iberville Parish, but for the entire state of Louisiana. It was a cornerstone of our tourism economy and a site of national significance. Its absence will be felt deeply by our community, our state, and by the many who found meaning in its preservation,” he added, concluding the statement. “As we process this tragedy, let us recommit ourselves to protecting and honoring our shared history — not just in grand structures, but in the values we carry forward.”