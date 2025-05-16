‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ will end after season 5 — Shameik Moore joins cast

Fans of the “Power” Universe knew it was going to come at some point, but now, we have confirmation: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will end after the fifth season, according to a press release from STARZ.

The series coming to a conclusion after the upcoming season isn’t the only news we got, though; we learned of the introduction of a pivotal character in the entire “Power” universe, that of Branford “Breeze” Frady, nephew of “Pops” and “Snaps,” whose name we heard back in the original series as the employer of Kanan, James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tommy Egan.

“Breeze” is played by Shameik Moore and represents the direct link that all fans of the show have been looking for between the two timelines of the original series and Kanan’s backstory.

“‘Power’ fans have heard the name “Breeze” since the first season of the original series in 2014, and they have long suspected the character might turn up at some point in the prequel series. Known as a drug kingpin from Jamaica, Queens, Breeze employed a young Kanan Stark, as well as James St. Patrick, and Tommy Egan, with James and Tommy as his corner boys,” said the press release.

If we’re lucky—and fans of “Power” often get very lucky with how intentional the writers and producers of the show are to ensure we get what we want—we could very well see a young “Ghost” and Tommy out there in the streets of Queens at their beginnings. Who knows…we might even see Angela!

According to executive producer, showrunner and writer Sacha Penn, he always wanted the show to go five seasons.

“It was always my intention that ‘Raising Kanan’ would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at STARZ and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019,” said Penn. He continued, “Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher.”

The producer and writer said he was “very proud of this series” and “grateful that we’ve been able to see it through to what is an incredibly explosive and satisfying conclusion for the unbelievably loyal fans of the Power Universe.”

The series finale of season four of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” airs Friday night on STARZ, where Moore makes his debut appearance as “Breeze.” “Raising Kanan” tells the story of a young Kanan Stark and his emergence as a major player in the drug scene of Queens, New York, following in the footsteps of his mother, Raquel Thomas, and uncles Marvin and Lou Thomas.

