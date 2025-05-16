YG was surprised by how many other men relate to his sexual assault story in ‘2004’

When YG revealed on the recent track “2004” that he was the victim of childhood sexual assault at the hands of an older woman, he was blown away by how many others could relate.

The 35-year-old Compton rapper, whose real name is Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, opened up about making the song released in March and the impact it’s had during a recent interview with ABC News.

After playing the track for friends, the “Big Bank” rapper said he was surprised to learn how many of them had similar experiences to the song, which delves into how he was preyed upon by a 30-year-old woman at 14.

“90% of the people that I played it for — the men, the males — they all got similar stories. That was the conversation everyone was having,” he said. “It was like, ‘Yeah, I was sexually abused.’”

In the song “2004,” the rapper details how the aunt of a girlfriend of his at the time initiated a sexual relationship with him. Recalling the situation now, he admitted, at the time he thought it was “lit” and certainly didn’t have the understanding that he was being sexually assaulted.

At the time, he said, “It wasn’t a thing.” However, he added, “You go through life and you see stuff and you learn stuff and it’s like, ‘I got raped.’”

To compose the song, YG said, at the urging of music producer Jason Pounds, J.LBS, he dove “deep” for a story he hadn’t told anyone before.

“I kept it inside for a long time,” he explained. “My family’s first time hearing about that was when the record came out.”

The rapper hopes that his story can inspire others to share their own.

“Especially coming from an artist — somebody like me — it’s unexpected,” he added. “People put me in a box … They look at us like we gang members, we animals, we not human, but it’s like, bro, I’m human. I go through real-life stuff.”

Since “2004” dropped, more and more Black male celebrities have opened up recently about going through similar ordeals, including Ray J and rapper Kanye West. In April, West revealed the shocking meaning behind his recent track “COUSINS” about how he may have, as a child, committed child-on-child sexual assault with a young family member. Earlier this month, Ray J opened up during a live stream about being sexually assaulted by a babysitter.

While discussing “2004,” YG indicated fans could expect even more personal reveals on his forthcoming album, “The Gentleman’s Club,” slated for release this summer.

“People say I live a dangerous life — I talk about that and I give it to you straight like that,” he said. “Now, me going through this growing stage of my life, it ain’t hard for me because I’m telling my truth.”