Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, speaks out: ‘You did not break her spirit’

Alex Fine, Cassie Ventura’s husband of six years, released a heartfelt statement through Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, following Ventura’s final day of testimony in New York for the federal criminal sex trafficking case against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“To him and all those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room,” Fine wrote. “You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls.”

In 2018, the couple confirmed their romantic relationship, and one year later, in 2019, they married, following Ventura’s back-and-forth relationship with Combs from 2007 to 2018. Fine was Combs’ trainer before being Ventura’s trainer.

After four days of harrowing testimony detailing Ventura and Combs’ turbulent relationship–including accounts of Combs’ alleged sexual and physical abuse and accounts of his drug-fueled sex marathons, known as “freak offs”—Fine addressed speculation about what it was like to hear it all unfold.

“There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife’s testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there.” Fine wrote. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

Fine wrote that ‘this horrific chapter is forever put behind us,’ and that they are asking for privacy and respect as they welcome their third child, a son, ‘into a world that is now safer because of his mom.’