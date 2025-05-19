Courtney B. Vance shares what’s kept Angela Bassett by his side for almost 30 years: ‘When my wife is happy, the land is happy’  

There’s an old adage that goes something like this: “Happy wife, happy life,” and according to Courtney B. Vance, it still rings true.

While attending the premiere of his upcoming film, Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” on Saturday, May 17, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, the 65-year-old actor opened up about his nearly 30-year marriage to wife Angela Bassett and family.

When asked about the success of his marriage, he said, “It’s really about when my wife is happy, the land is happy,” People magazine reported.

He explained that he checks in with Bassett and if something doesn’t work for the 66-year-old actress, “we’re not doing that.”

“I think it’s the mutual respect,” he continued, noting how integral it is for each to communicate their true feelings about major decisions.

He said, “You gotta talk about [it] and figure out which way … [you] want to go.”

The couple, who first met as students at Yale’s drama school in the ‘80s, have been married since 1997. Almost ten years after tying the knot, in 2006, the two welcomed fraternal twins, Bronwyn and Slater, now 19. A year later, the pair released the book, “Friends: A Love Story,” written together about how they managed to navigate the pressures of life and love amid fame and more.

After supporting each other throughout their separate acting careers for over two decades, in 2020, the power couple formally launched Bassett Vance Productions. Meanwhile, when “Lilo & Stitch” opens in theaters on May 23, Vance is set to star as Agent Cobra Bubbles in the beloved alien romp.

While on the red carpet for the film’s premiere, Vance also gushed about his two children, who each just wrapped up their first year in college.

“They’re exploring, as they should,” said the father. “But both of them are doing some film work. And my daughter may major in film with sociology. And my son’s doing a lot of different things … doing plays, doing films, doing camera work.”

Even though both Vance and Bassett have found great success in the entertainment industry, the supportive father ultimately wants one thing for his children.

“I just want them to be happy, as does my wife,” he said. “If it’s in the business, [if] it’s not — just find something that makes you get up in the morning.”